State and local libraries are closing their doors and canceling events, while the state Archives and Records Administration is putting safeguards in place that would still allow inspection of records.
Tom McMurdo, assistant state librarian for information and access to Vermont Department of Libraries, said Monday that the agency would continue to support interlibrary loan for libraries that are continuing the service.
“I think that we are learning to see response to COVID-19 as a day-to-day situation,” McMurdo said. “We feel that it is our responsibility to support interlibrary loan as long as some libraries in Vermont remain open and wish to continue the service.”
At the Vermont State Archives and Records Administration, in Middlesex, Tanya Marshall, state archivist and chief records officer, said the Secretary of State’s office is working on how to best continue services, pursuant to the governor’s executive order dealing with COVID-19.
Marshall said the her agency plans to continue to allow access to VSARA’s reference room in Middlesex for the inspection of archival records by appointment only, with officials still working through the details for access.
“Many of our requests do come through asynchronous contact (online forms, emails, calls) and those services will continue as usual at this time,” Marshall said. “Last week, we also implemented some additional controls for the reference room, (such as) asking researchers to wash hands prior to entry and ensure their hands are dry from any hand sanitizer, which can damage paper records; and wiping down all equipment and surfaces between researchers.
“VSARA will also be updating its website with changes and facilitating access to archival resources that Vermonters already have access to online,” she added.
To check on access to the State Archives and Records Administration, visit https://sos.vermont.gov/vsara/
Both the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier and the Aldrich Public Library in Barre were closed as of Monday until April 1. Both libraries were canceling some services but continuing others via phone calls, and their respective websites and social media.
“All library programs are canceled to reduce the spread of (COVID)-19,” said a notice posted at the top of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s website. “We are working to reschedule some programs, or move them to an online format. Please check back for updates, this is a rapidly evolving situation. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Library officials said there would be minimal staff in the building to answer phone calls to help connect patrons with digital services, provide reference and fill orders for materials.
If the library remained closed for longer, patrons would be notified of changes on its website and through social media.
“We are working hard to continue to offer some library services during this time,” said Carolyn Brennan, co-director of the library. “Currently we are filling holds and book orders by appointment, and we will be moving some of our programs to an online podcast format.
“We do offer a range of digital resources that are available to our patrons 24/7. We encourage anyone with a question to call the library between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, when we will have staff in the building,” she added.
Parents who normally send children to the library after school would have to make other arrangements, the library website said. (However, schools were ordered closed earlier this week.)
Officials said the library subscribes to Overdrive/Libby, which allows for digital downloads of e-books and audio books, as well as hundreds of online classes and digital newspapers.
To serve patrons and protect staff, due dates for library materials currently checked out will be extended to April 1. Library cards due to expire while the library is closed will be extended to allow access to digital services. Library book drops will still be available for returned items.
If patrons want to borrow library materials, they should call the library and they will be placed on hold and set aside and patrons called to make an appointment to pick up the materials.
The library book sale is suspended for now until the library can re-open, and the library is not accepting any book donations during the closure.
Events canceled at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library include its Wednesdays’ March Movie Madness program; its Gary Residence Storytime program; The Violin Family program event on March 21 to celebrate the debut of Melissa Perley’s new children’s book; Spanish Storytime on March 26; and Preschool Storytime on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
The library also said next month’s annual PoemCity events were either postponed, canceled or would be moved to an online platform, and it is hoped to still offer some livestream events, podcasts, daily poems and online discussions, which would be noticed on the library website’s PoemCity page.
For more information about Kellogg-Hubbard Library services, visit https://www.kellogghubbard.org/
At the Aldrich Public Library in Barre, officials said they were monitoring the spread of the virus and would adjust services, as needed.
As of Monday, the library is closed to the public, with the hope that it could reopen April 1.
The library is operating “fine free” for late returns until further notice.
Loren Polk, library director, said the library would do what it could to make services available, whenever possible.
“Although we will be closed, this truly gives us a chance to flex our librarian skills,” Polk said “Libraries are truly more adaptable and evolving than people give them credit.
“We have the chance to redefine the library and its community service, to reach more people and different people than ever before through new methods, and to continue our mission to ‘Inspire the joy of reading, promote lifelong learning and strengthen community’ in a whole new way,” she added.
Patrons are asked to coordinate book pickup or return and asked not to use the book drops for returns.
Inter-library loans are suspended until further notice.
Library staff will be available by phone during limited hours, still to be determined, at 476-7550, where patrons can leave a voicemail message, or visit https://www.aldrichpubliclibrary.org/
Welcome to the discussion.
