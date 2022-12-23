BARRE — Blow, blow, blow!
The weather outside was, well, frightful heading into the holiday weekend as gusting winds toppled trees and snapped limbs and power lines, leaving tens of thousands of Vermonters without electricity and some struggling to get from here to there.
Friday was that kind of day. A day when flickering lights meant you still had lights, until in many — if not most — cases you didn’t. A day when going to work, or running a simple errand may have required a detour and, in some cases, just wasn’t possible because the roads were closed.
It was a day when Mother Nature seemingly channeled the Grinch, delivering a wet wintry mess complete a persistent rain and balmy temperatures that sure seemed like they might threaten what had been shaping up to be a white Christmas.
That’s the way things felt shortly after 9 a.m. Friday morning when more than 50,000 Vermonters were without power and utility crews were scrambling to fix what was broken.
It was a losing battle, because while power was quickly restored for some, others were losing it faster and by 10:30 a.m. the number of powerless Vermonters had climbed north of 66,500.
Barre City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro was one of them. So was Bill Fraser, his counterpart in Montpelier. Williamstown Fire Chief William Graham wasn’t and Carol Smith, the long-time assistant town clerk and treasurer in Plainfield, didn’t think that she was, but she wouldn’t have bet on it.
Though the town offices in Plainfield were closed Friday, Smith was there because her internet was out at home, and she had no phone.
Smith had lights, but said her power went “off and on a half dozen times” before she headed to the office.
“It was still on when I left,” said Smith, who watched her garbage cans blow across Route 2 and looked away long enough for someone to stand them up in her neighbor’s driveway.
As for Smith’s trip to the office?
“There were branches everywhere,” she said.
Smith wasn’t complaining — not after consulting with frazzled Road Foreman Michael Bingham, who was scrambling to post barricades on roads that were impassable because of downed trees.
As of late Friday morning that list included Lower Road, Upper Road, Middle Road and Brook Road.
“It’s like Armageddon over here,” Smith said, noting that, for the first time in forever she felt the power of the gusting wind while sitting inside her home.
“Today, the house was moving,” she said. “It was kind of scary.”
Things weren’t much better in Williamstown, where Graham said a dangerous mix of downed trees and power lines had closed three roads, including the section of Route 14 between Brockway Hill and Circle Street.
Graham said he was waiting for the state to take over responsibility for that road closure and for a utility crew to arrive. He wasn’t holding his breath.
“They’re as busy as we are,” he said. “We’ve been at it since 6 a.m.”
In addition to Route 14, Graham said, Brockway Hill and Chelsea Road were both closed as result of storm-related damage and electricity was in short supply in Williamstown.
“My road has it, but it’s probably a matter of time,” he said.
By then it was shortly after 11 a.m., Storellicastro and Fraser had tuned into a briefing from the National Weather Service, and the number of Vermonters without power had spiked again — this time to nearly 72,000.
That included nearly 5,000 customers in Capital City, roughly 1,500 in Barre, just as many in neighboring Barre Town. In Williamstown, the figure stood at just short of 900 and Plainfield and East Montpelier were both straddling 450.
Fraser, who lost the connection in the middle of the weather service briefing, said the major takeaways were that the winds, which gusted up to 70 mph in some places were dying down and by late afternoon the temperature was expected to drop like a rock — flash freezing wet roads and creating hazardous traveling conditions.
That didn’t sound good to Fraser, who was working from his powerless home in a city where most downtown businesses were already closed, a good chunk of them didn’t open in the first place, and Gov. Phil Scott had ordered nonessential state offices closed by 1 p.m. and strongly suggested other employers follow suit given a forecast that had all the makings for a treacherous afternoon commute.
As for electricity?
“We don’t know when it’s coming back,” said Fraser, who noted there were evolving discussions of a Red Cross warming shelter, but nothing solid to report on that front.
By noon it appeared the curve appeared to be bending on the outage front. The number of Vermonters without had dipped back below 69,000 — largely because power was restored to a significant swath of Montpelier that lost it hours earlier.
In Barre, Storellicastro reported “pockets of power outages,” including one that affected his home on Liberty Street, where family is visiting for the holidays.
According to Storellicastro, the public safety building briefly required its emergency generator, as did the Barre Civic Center. However, he was knocking on wood because it appeared the city had weathered the brunt of the storm relatively well.
There were no serious signs of flooding, most of the roads were open and the wind damage could have been worse.
Storellicastro, who spent a good bit of Thursday planning for the approaching storm, was, for the most part, relieved.
“Right now, the power is the challenge,” he said, noting a third of the city was without it.
By late afternoon, Storellicastro confirmed the Red Cross would be opening an emergency shelter for area residents at the Barre Municipal Auditorium by Friday evening.
Lights or no lights, Storellicastro said he planned to be home for the holidays.
“We’re having a true Vermont experience,” he joked.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.