LEICESTER — Police say a fire off Route 7 on Sunday is considered suspicious.
Vermont State Police said on Sunday at 10:20 p.m. they received a report of a domestic disturbance having occurred at a residence on 1691 Route 7.
Troopers from the New Haven barracks responded to the residence and found it partly engulfed by fire. They tried to fight the fire while checking the home for people; meanwhile, they called the Leicester Fire Department.
The residence wasn’t occupied at the time, police said.
After Leicester firefighters had the fire out, the VSP Fire and Explosion Unit was summoned, along with detectives from the VSP and investigators from the Division of Fire Safety.
According to police, a male and a female had been in the residence before the fire broke out. There was some sort of altercation between them that led to the female leaving. The male left shortly after, but returned. He then left shortly before troopers arrived.
It was a third party who called in the domestic disturbance, police noted. The investigation is ongoing and police consider the fire to be suspicious.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Detective Sergeant James Wright at the state police. Folks can also call (800)-32-ARSON for a possible reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
