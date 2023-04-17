MONTPELIER — Vermont lawmakers launched the cross-party Future Caucus with the Millennial Action Project, a group focused on encouraging younger people to pursue politics, in 2015 to unify lawmakers under 45 years old and encourage younger individuals to run for office. But in June of last year, only 24 of the 150 state legislators were under 45.

To figure out what this kind of age disparity looks like in the day-to-day of state politics in Vermont, Capital News Service interviewed four state legislators to have a candid conversation about generational politics and perspective: Rep. Lucy Boyden, D-Cambridge, 22; Rep. Jay Hooper, D-Randolph, 29; Sen. Virginia Lyons, D-Chittenden, 78; and Sen. Dick Mazza, D-Grand Isle, 83.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.