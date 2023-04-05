MONTPELIER — House lawmakers passed a sweeping land and water conservation bill March 24, in what is effectively a do-over of legislation vetoed last year by Gov. Phil Scott.

H.126, which sets a goal of conserving half of Vermont’s land area and waters by 2050, is now heading through the Senate.

