MONTPELIER — The homes of several legislators were targeted and defaced with spray paint overnight, according to a letter sent by House Speaker Jill Krowinski to all members of the Vermont House of Representatives on Friday.
The vandalism message appeared focused on the ending of the free hotel housing by state taxpayers for 100s of Vermonters this week.
The homes of Reps. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington, and Carol Ode, D-Burlington, were vandalized according to State House and law enforcement sources.
The spray-painting at LaLonde’s home had a message in large letters that said it must be nice to have a home.
South Burlington Police confirmed the incident.
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad did not return messages left on his cell and office phones about the Ode case.
Lalonde said he was in a meeting and unavailable for comment this afternoon. Ode could not be reached for comment.
Capitol Police said it was not investigating the incidents and had no information.
There was a report that one or two other legislators, possibly in the Chittenden County region, also were targeted.
Krowinski’s letter said “several” house members had been targeted, but never indicated the targeted victims. Nobody answered the phone at the speaker’s office this afternoon.
The story was first reported Friday by Vermont Daily Chronicle, which said Krowinski sent a letter to lawmakers shortly after noon today outlining the incident and the steps to take if they become victims.
The Daily Chronicle said it obtained a copy of the letter and reported it said the following:
“I regret to inform you of some distressing incidents that occurred overnight involving several of our fellow House members. It has come to my attention that their homes were targeted and defaced with spray paint. This is an alarming breach of security and an unacceptable act of vandalism. If this has also happened to you, please reach out to me immediately, as well as local law enforcement and the Capitol Police.
“I want to express my sympathies to the members and their families who were targeted and extend my support. Our shared commitment to public service should never be overshadowed by fear or intimidation. In light of this incident, I would like to outline the steps we are taking and the resources available to members:
“Enhanced Security Measures: We want to encourage members to maintain awareness of safety and security measures they can take at their homes and communities. Please reach out to our Capitol Police for information on measures.
“Law Enforcement Collaboration: We have reached out to local law enforcement agencies, the Capitol Police, the Governor’s Office, and our affected members to ensure there is active coordination to investigate these incidents.
“Reporting: I urge all House members to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities or concerns to your local police and the Capitol Police. Your active involvement and cooperation are crucial in maintaining a safe environment for everyone,” the letter concluded.
