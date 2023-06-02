MONTPELIER — The homes of several legislators were targeted and defaced with spray paint overnight, according to a letter sent by House Speaker Jill Krowinski to all members of the Vermont House of Representatives on Friday.

The vandalism message appeared focused on the ending of the free hotel housing by state taxpayers for 100s of Vermonters this week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.