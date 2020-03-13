MONTPELIER — Legislative leaders announced Friday that the State House will be shut down for a week due to the coronavirus crisis.
The decision followed meetings of the Joint Rules Committee Friday and votes in both chambers of the legislature to adjourn until Tuesday, March 24. Lawmakers said it could be extended.
With only IT workers and cleaning staff allowed into the building, the shutdown is to allow the State House to be sanitized during lawmakers’ absence. State employees, including hourly workers, who work in the building will be paid at their normal rate during their absence, legislative leaders said.
In case of a longer shut down of the State House, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-Grand Isle-Chittenden, said next week’s break also would allow time to work on technology links for lawmakers to work remotely, beginning with Senate committees next week and later when House committees can be connected.
While working remotely, lawmakers will be able to vote on bills in committee, but will not be able to vote on bills in the House or Senate chambers. Members of the media and public would also be able to connect to committee work being done online.
“It’s critical to us that decisions are made in the open with public and press access to that process, so we’re trying use technology to give us some options moving forward,” Johnson said, adding that there would be “no quorums of any given committee in a private space.”
During a news conference at the State House Friday, which was “Crossover Day” for bills between the two chambers, Johnson and Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, said the decision to temporarily halt work, leave the State House and plan to work remotely was out of an abundance of caution to protect all who enter the building.
“The Joint Rules Committee ... made a significant decision today for public health and safety to shut down operations at the State House for next week,” Johnson said. “We will then re-evaluate, we will be having daily-phone call briefing updates to decide what the prudent next courses of action are.”
“Our overarching concern is public safety,” Ashe said, adding that the decision to close was difficult to make. “There is no perfect decision when it comes to today’s action. We had to make a bold decision to increase public safety the best we could.”
They also acknowledged that not all legislation that was expected to make it through the session would do so because of the disruption caused by efforts to address concerns about the virus.
Instead, Ashe said lawmakers would focus on passing the budget and key legislation. Ashe could not say whether the disruption would delay the end of the session.
“I think it’s just too soon to know that,” he said. “I’m seeing in the faces of legislators an appreciation that there may be a moment where some bills which under normal years would have plenty of time to go through the process, we might say ‘You know what, we’re going to go with a batch of prioritized legislation and we can’t do every single thing that we would normally do,’” Ashe said.
Johnson said the decision to close the State House, perhaps indefinitely, was not taken lightly and was designed to mitigate the dangers of congregating in large crowds, Johnson said.
“The contagion factor on COVID-19 is really frightening, with the amount of days that one can be contagious and symptom-free,” Johnson said. “So, whatever we can do to prevent the exponential increase of infection is critical.”
