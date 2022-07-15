The Vermont Supreme Court said this week that a Rutland lawyer's suspension wasn't long enough.
Paul Kulig received a three-month suspension in October after the Professional Responsibility Board said he violated conflict of interest rules in the handling of a client's will. The Vermont Supreme Court reviewed the case on its own initiative and, in a ruling handed down Friday, increased the suspension to five months.
"Attorneys and members of the public must know that this type of behavior will not be tolerated," the decision read. "We conclude that a five-month suspension is appropriate here given the serious harm that resulted from the misconduct, the vulnerability of the victim, the lack of remorse, and the nature of the violations, particularly the violation of a clear prohibition on drafting documents gifting client property to oneself. ... A lengthy period of suspension is required."
The decision notes that Kulig had already served the three months and that the additional two-month suspension would take effect 14 days after the date of the decision.
Kulig's initial suspension stemmed from estate planning services he provided the late Louise Zygo, a family friend. To keep her house from being counted among her assets for Medicaid eligibility, he established a special deed with himself as a trustee and the understanding he would sell the property upon her death and distribute the proceeds.
He did this, according to the initial decision, at Zygo's request and despite the discomfort of his law partner at the time, Christopher Sullivan. The decision said that when Zygo died, Kulig was uncommunicative with relatives and sold the house to the wife of a friend without getting it appraised.
The Professional Responsibility Board said Kulig had a clear conflict of interest and should have known better given his 40 years of experience.
The Vermont Supreme Court decision agreed with that of the PRB that Kulig's violations did not merit a six-month suspension, which would then require him to apply for reinstatement, but the suspension should have been a bit closer to six months.
This is the second time in recent memory a Rutland lawyer's punishment from a Professional Responsibility Board has been increased by the Vermont Supreme Court. The last time was in 2020, when Sigismund Wysolmerski's appeal of his yearlong suspension ended with his disbarment.
At that time, "SCOV Law" editor-in-chief Andy Delaney said it was rare for the court to increase a punishment from the PRB and that a likely cause was a lack of contrition on the part of the errant lawyer. A portion of the decision issued Friday appeared to point in a similar direction.
"We are struck by the fact that in the instant case, respondent continues to believe that he did nothing wrong," the decision read.
