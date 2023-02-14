BURLINGTON — A former Central Vermont doctor, who was ordered by a federal jury last year to pay $5.25 million to a former patient with whom he secretly used his own sperm to impregnate instead of the intended donor, is now being sued on grounds of a fraudulent transfer of his home to help avoid paying the judgment.

Dr. John Boyd Coates III, of Shelburne, who had his medical license revoked by the state in February 2022, had initially denied under oath using his sperm, but during his civil trial in federal court last March, he admitted he had lied. Coates testified the claims by the mother, Cheryl Rousseau now of Florida, were true: that he had secretly used his sperm to impregnate her and never told her. Rousseau delivered a daughter Dec. 27, 1977.

