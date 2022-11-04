BURLINGTON — The parents of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot himself while visiting the home of a Barre Town woman last year have filed a negligence lawsuit, according to records in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Peter D. Bunce, 3, found an unsecured handgun at the home of Rebecca Post at 416 Beckley Hill Road and shot himself in the head while left unattended on June 26, 2021, the lawsuit maintains.
Post, 48, is named as a defendant, along with Post Insurance & Financial Inc., of Port St. Lucie, Florida, the lawsuit states.
Post, who is listed as a vice president of operations on the company website, maintains an office in her Barre home, the lawsuit notes.
Rebecca Post did not respond to messages left by phone and email. Attempts to reach her father, Bob Post, who founded the insurance company, was unsuccessful.
Gregory Bunce of Saco, Maine, filed the lawsuit as the boy’s father and the personal representative of the estate, while the boy’s mother, Evelyn H. Bunce, also filed as a plaintiff individually in the lawsuit.
Post kept two loaded pistols in her bedroom: a Glock 9-mm and a Taurus .380-caliber, the lawsuit stated. It said the guns were kept in soft, unlocked cases in or around Post’s bedside table.
“Rebecca knew that the pistols were there, that they were loaded, and that they were not secured by locks or other safety devices,” the lawsuit stated.
“At no time did Rebecca take any steps to secure the two loaded, unsecured pistols in the master bedroom, despite the presence of small children in the house,” it stated. At no time did Post inform Greg Bunce that the house contained firearms, the lawsuit maintains.
Barre Town Police investigated the unpublicized shooting. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault declined to file charges in the case.
In a letter to Barre Sgt. Paul Thayer on Aug. 13, 2021, Thibault stated there was “the inability to make out a prima facie case for a criminal offense relating to the death” of Peter Bunce.
The criminal intent or the mens rea requirements “for the relevant criminal offenses of reckless endangerment (13 V.S.A. § 1025) or involuntary manslaughter (13 V.S.A. § 2304) is not met under the facts and evidence presented,” Thibault said in his two-page legal analysis obtained by The Times Argus.
Thibault said the juvenile accessed a loaded firearm in the master bedroom drawer of the homeowner, who wasn’t home at the time. The juvenile was a guest in the home, who had just recently arrived, Thibault said. The case narrative indicated the homeowner lived alone, Thibault said.
“Finally, Vermont does not presently have laws or regulations prescribing conditions for the storage of or access to firearms in a home,” the prosecutor wrote.
Thayer said Post reported she owned the two handguns for protection and that she lived alone.
Peter Bunce found the 9-mm gun with a 10-round magazine inside a drawer in a bedside table and removed the firearm from a soft case, Thayer reported.
A loaded .380 Taurus also was found in a second soft case in the lower drawer of the table, police said. There was a second soft case with only a fully loaded Glock magazine, Thayer said.
Barre EMS attempted CPR, police said. The child died instantly, and the shooting was ruled an accident by Dr. Stephen Shapiro from the office of the chief medical examiner. “Shot self with handgun,” was the listing on the public death certificate filed by Shapiro.
Greg Bunce drove his two children, Peter, 3, and Ellie, 7, from Maine to Barre on June 25, 2021. Post had been dating Kenneth Bunce, of Barre City, Greg Bunce's brother, for several years, the lawsuit stated.
The three visitors spent an overnight at the Post home along with Ken Bunce, the lawsuit stated.
Barre Town Police said it was told the purpose of the visit to Vermont was for Ellie to head to a nearby horse stable for a summer riding camp.
Rebecca Post and Ellie Bunce went shopping the day of the shooting, while Greg, Ken and Peter Bunce prepared to visit Ken’s house, the lawsuit stated.
About 10 a.m. June 26, 2021, Peter found the pistols in the bedside table and accidentally discharged one of them, the lawsuit stated.
The Barre Town Police report said the shooting was reported at 11:21 a.m., and Barre EMS arrived first and declared the child dead.
“Greg was just downstairs when he heard the gunshot and a thud from upstairs, placing him in immediate fear for his own life,” the lawsuit maintains.
The victim’s father, who was downstairs in a bathroom, told police that he later heard what he thought was a picture or a mirror knocked off the wall, Thayer reported.
Kenneth Bunce said he was in an upstairs bathroom when he heard a “loud bang,” which he didn’t recognize as a gunshot when asked, police said. He thought the child had fallen or jumped off of a piece of furniture, police said.
Thayer asked Saco (Maine) Police to assist with the death notification to the boy’s mother, who was self-employed and at home with their other two children, police said.
Greg and Evelyn Bunce maintain they “have suffered tremendous pain from the sudden and horrific death of their young son,” the lawsuit stated. They claim they have experienced severe emotional and mental distress.
The lawsuit claims general negligence, negligent possession and storage of a loaded firearm, premises liability, negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligent failure to warn and negligent supervision.
The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified punitive damages against Post, individually, as well as Post Insurance.
The lawsuit said Post Insurance and Financial is based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and was founded in 1979 by Bob Post, the defendant's father. Rebecca’s older sister, Kathy, is now listed as owner on the website. It says the company was aware that firearms were maintained on the premises.
