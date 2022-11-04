BURLINGTON — The parents of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot himself while visiting the home of a Barre Town woman last year have filed a negligence lawsuit, according to records in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

Peter D. Bunce, 3, found an unsecured handgun at the home of Rebecca Post at 416 Beckley Hill Road and shot himself in the head while left unattended on June 26, 2021, the lawsuit maintains.

