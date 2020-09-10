Three families are suing the state of Vermont over what they allege is an “unconstitutional” school choice policy.
This week, Institute for Justice (IJ) filed suit in federal court arguing that “the state’s refusal to provide tuition to families choosing religious schools violates the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision holding that excluding religious educational options from school choice programs violates the Free Exercise Clause of the U.S. Constitution.”
The Institute for Justice is a nonprofit law firm based in Arlington, Virginia, that advocates for educational choice. Most notably, IJ represented families in the recent U.S. Supreme Court case, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.
In that case, the Court ruled in a 5-4 decision on behalf of the families. In the Court’s opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that, “(a) State need not subsidize private education. But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”
In Vermont, families living in towns without a high school may apply for a tuition voucher to send their children to a public or independent school of their choosing. However, under current Vermont law, religious schools are banned from participating in the program.
“In July, the U.S. Supreme Court made it clear that states cannot exclude religious schools from school choice programs — that includes Vermont’s town tuitioning program,” Tim Keller, a senior attorney for IJ, said in a statement Thursday.
The families named in the case are Michael and Nancy Valente, of Mount Holly; Paul and Ingrid Gallo, of Rutland Town; and Steve and Joanna Buckley, of Hartland.
The Valentes and Gallos send their children to Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland. The Buckleys’ two sons attend New England Classical Academy in Claremont, a private Catholic school in New Hampshire.
“Vermont has some great public schools, but the ones available to us weren’t a great fit for our son,” Michael Valente said in a statement. “And I know we are not alone. Families across the state send their kids to private religious schools for a variety of reasons. The state should not discriminate against those families for doing what’s best for their kids.”
A request for comment for the Vermont Agency of Education was not immediately returned.
