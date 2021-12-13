BURLINGTON — A civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of seven Vermont youths that claim 22 Department for Children and Families employees, including former Commissioner Kenneth Schatz allowed abuse of juveniles for five years at the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.
The federal lawsuit outlines — sometimes in graphic terms — the abuse committed by DCF employees between 2016 and 2020 and claims that even when notified in 2018 that abuse at the Essex facility violated state regulations, the department ignored the warning, according to the court papers.
Woodside’s director at the time was Jay Simons, who is one of the main defendants in the lawsuit.
In one case an emergency medical technician, who had responded to Woodside to check a girl for a concussion, called DCF’s child abuse hotline and reported the girl was naked, covered in bodily waste and was nearing hypothermia, the lawsuit said.
That incident is just one example of a series of possible red flags mentioned in the 33-page lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday by Burlington lawyers Brooks G. McArthur and David J. Williams, on behalf of the plaintiffs.
Many of the juveniles committed to Woodside, which the state closed this fall, had been physically, mentally and/or sexually abused by caregivers before DCF interceded, but when the children arrived at the state-run facility, the lawsuit claims, abuse continued at the hands of other people. In one case, a juvenile had 40 placements before his detention at Woodside.
The plaintiffs maintain they “were subjected to obscene abuse at the hands of state officials, who were charged with their care and supervision.” The lawsuit claims the children, after arriving at the Essex facility, “were physically assaulted and sometimes stripped of their clothing by the Woodside staff members who demanded compliance with their orders.”
The opening introduction paragraph to the lawsuit says, “Many times, these same children were then confined to isolation cells in Woodside’s so-called ‘North Unit’ for days, weeks and sometimes months at a time.”
Repeated attempts to reach current DCF Commissioner Sean Brown, who is not part of the lawsuit, were unsuccessful.
Assistant Attorney General David McLean, who is assigned to DCF, also did not respond to a message seeking comment.
“As is the case with all lawsuits filed against the State of Vermont, the Attorney General’s Office is statutorily obligated to defend the State. We refer any requests for comment regarding this particular case to our client, the Department for Children and Families,” Attorney General T.J. Donovan later said later in a prepared statement.
The 22 named defendants, who are sued in their individual capacities at the time, will have about three weeks to respond in writing to the court.
Other named defendants include DCF Deputy Commissioners Karen Shea and Cindy Wolcott and Policy and Operations Director Brenda Gooley.
Also named are Woodside Clinical Director Aron Steward, Operations Supervisors Kevin Hatin, Marcus Bunnell and John Dubuc and staff members William Cathcart, Bryan Scrubb, Nicholas Weiner, David Martinez, Carol Ruggles, Tim Piette and Devin Rochon.
The other defendants, who held various jobs at DCF, are: Amelia Harriman, Melanie D’Amico, Edwin Dale, Erin Longchamp, Christopher Hamlin and Anthony Brice.
Over the course of 297 paragraphs, McArthur and Williams spell out questionable tactics, if true, and demands that the plaintiffs get medical expenses, along with compensatory and exemplary damages.
McArthur and Williams note that several abuse complaints were examined by DCF’s Residential Licensing & Special Investigations Unit (RLSIU) and multiple times the investigators found Woodside was not in compliance with state law and regulations. In one case involving four juveniles, RLSIU reported in October 2018 that Woodside staff violated state law, it said. It added one month later an unrelated complaint involving one juvenile also was deemed to have violated state law.
The detainees tell of abusive tactics — and many appear to be supported by video or reports, according to the wide-ranging lawsuit.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, in an earlier lawsuit, watched one video that showed a girl sitting in her isolation cell, naked and covered in bodily waste, as she inserts a wire into her arm while Woodside staff members do nothing, the lawsuit said. Crawford termed it a “horrific incident,” the court papers note. Disruptive juveniles were isolated in one wing at Woodside and would not be allowed to leave their cell for a shower or to access the windowless day room, the lawsuit said. It said in some cases they had their clothes cut off and were left in their underwear or paper gowns. In some cases, detainees were not allowed a mattress, bedding, books, or paper and pencil, according to the lawsuit.
“Woodside detainees confined in the North Unit would not be allowed to flush their toilets and had to ask staff to flush away their waste. Detainees would sometimes have to sit with unflushed human waste for significant periods of time,” the lawsuit noted.
The former detainees appear to have been sprinkled across the state because their cases were heard in various courts, including Chittenden, Franklin and Rutland counties, records show. Five of the juveniles have since turned 18 and are identified only by their initials. One plaintiff is identified as Cathy Welch of Corinth, who was appointed by the Orange County Probate Court to serve as the administrator of the estate of one juvenile girl that died from an accidental overdose in October. The seventh is a minor, but the legal claims are being made through his mother.
The lawsuit also maintains when the State’s Juvenile Defender filed complaints about conditions at the Essex facility, Woodside officials retaliated against the children, interfered with their rights to legal counsel, and pressured at least one to sign a note to his lawyers indicating they should withdraw a motion filed in family court in Rutland County for a protective order.
One main focus of the litigation was the introduction of the use of force system implemented by Jay Simons in 2011 when he was named to head Woodside, also known as the “Juvie Jail.” Simons called it the “Dangerous Behavior Control Tactics” and it had been used in adult prisons, where he had been a use of force instructor for the Corrections Department, the lawsuit said.
Under the direction of Simons, Woodside staff members “would apply rotational pressure to a juvenile’s joints, including wrists, shoulders, and knees and hyperextended shoulder and rotator cuff muscle groups. The use of Simons’ techniques sometimes caused excruciating pain that could lead to swelling and the possibility of limited range of motion,” the lawsuit said.
The actions were contrary to national standards and Vermont law that prohibit the use of “pain inducement to obtain compliance,” it said.
The lawsuit also noted that as part of the earlier federal lawsuit, the state reported to the judge that it was discontinuing the practice used by Simons. The Safe Crisis Management system was adopted, but a trainer later reported Simons had indicated if the new system didn’t work, to go back to the old techniques, the lawsuit said.
Todd Fountain of JKM Training suggested that Simons might be “sabotaging” its implementation, the lawsuit said. It appeared to be an effort to prove that “what they were doing (before the federal court intervention) was good,” the lawsuit said.
Woodside was established to deal with juveniles that had been adjudicated or charged with delinquency or with a crime. It was built after two boys, ages 16 and 15, raped and killed a 12-year-old Essex Junction girl, and raped and left for dead her classmate in May 1981.
With the construction of Woodside, all juveniles were expected to be treated in a humane and safe environment and free from abuse, neglect, retaliation, humiliation, harassment and exploitation, the lawsuit said.
Several people have attempted to blow the whistle on DCF and Woodside, but it appears it fell on deaf ears, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit appears to pull all or many of those complaints together.
A registered nurse, Paul Capcara, said in a complaint in juvenile court that he reviewed conditions at Woodside.
“I have repeatedly testified about my concerns regarding the unusual and harmful practices at Woodside for over a year. DCF leadership has known about these dangerous conditions as the result of my testimony and that of other expert witnesses, as well as their own internal investigations. Despite this knowledge, the dangerous and harmful practices persist,” Capcara wrote.
DCF held a Woodside Stakeholders Meeting on Oct. 23, 2018, and the following day the Juvenile Defender wrote in an email to then-Commissioner Schatz a recap.
“I have seen things at (Woodside) that if perpetrated by a parent, would have likely resulted in substantiation, removal (of the child from the home), and criminal prosecution. As a former DCF investigator, it takes a lot to shock and dismay me. I am shocked and dismayed at Woodside on a regular basis. Moreover, the lack of accountability for staff who hurt residents and perpetuate a culture of silence in the face of residential mistreatment is deeply troubling,” the email said.
The lawsuit notes that some similar problems were reported in 2020 for at least one juvenile sent to the new Middlesex Adolescent Program in Washington County.
Abuse also was reported at the Natchez Trace Juvenile Academy in Tennessee — an out-of-state facility used by DCF, but Vermont officials refused to take corrective steps, the lawsuit said. In one case in 2017, a mother of a juvenile reported her child was being abused at Natchez and there were reports of “choking kids out,” the lawsuit said. It insists Schatz, Wolcott and D’Amico did not take the complaints seriously and continued to send Vermonters to the out-of-state academy.
The state of West Virginia discontinued the use of Natchez in May 2015 for a litany of reasons including those Vermont children reported as happening when placed there, the lawsuit said.
The nine-count lawsuit claims the defendants conspired to violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment and the ban of excessive force.
Additionally, the lawsuit asserts the rights of the juveniles to have due process were violated.
The plaintiffs maintain their First Amendment rights to petition government for a redress of grievances was violated when DCF staffers retaliated against at least two detainees in 2018.
The lawsuit also claims assault and battery and the intentional infliction of emotional harm. Further, the lawsuit makes claims of “grossly negligent and reckless supervision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.