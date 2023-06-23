MONTPELIER — Though they may feel differently about the results, representatives from both major parties believe the number of vetoes and veto overrides says something about state government that needs to change.
On Tuesday, the largely Democratic General Assembly voted to override five bills vetoed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott. Among them was the $8.4 billion state budget. Scott has vetoed more bills than any other Vermont governor, many of them this session.
The veto session was scheduled to last three days but ended in one.
“It pretty much went the way I thought it would go, except on the Senate side,” said House Minority Leader Patty McCoy, R-Poultney, on Friday. “They didn’t sustain the vetoes, but they committed back to the committee of jurisdiction on the two that were there.”
She’s referring to S.39 and S.6, bills which would have raised legislator’s pay, and prohibit police from using certain deceptive interview techniques on minors, respectively.
When it comes to veto overrides, the vetoed bill in question is first voted on in whatever chamber it began. S.39 and S.6 were taken up by the Senate while the budget (H.494), H.509, a Burlington charter change related to voting rights; H.386, a Brattleboro charter change also related to voting rights; H.305, which raises state fees on things governed by the Office for Professional Regulation; and H.217, a child care reform bill, all began in the House.
The Senate bills might be taken up in 2024, or perhaps not, said McCoy.
McCoy said that what the Legislature has done will raise taxes and fees during a time when everything is already too expensive.
According to McCoy, this is the first time in a long time that the budget left the House Committee on Appropriations without a unanimous vote.
“This budget, this year, went out strictly on party lines, so that gives you the flavor of the session,” she said. “It was like, ‘We have the votes, we’re pushing through whatever we want,’ and that’s what happened.”
McCoy, who’s been a lawmaker for about nine years, said she’s never seen so many vetoes in such a short time.
“I don’t think it’s healthy for the state of Vermont,” she said. “You have to have discussions and you have to be able to come to some consensus or compromise, and that really has not happened this year, which is unfortunate because Vermonters suffer.”
House Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaul, R-Barre Town, said that he, likewise, has never seen a session with so many vetoes.
He was surprised more of his colleagues didn’t vote against the budget override, but understands some negotiations were likely made between lawmakers.
“One of the things that I was very interested in is the child care bill,” he said. “To me, child care is extremely important to our economy, and not only is it an economic development tool but it allows families to get affordable child care to go to work, so that should help. Having said all of that, I was disappointed that a payroll tax was used to fund that child care.”
He hopes to spend the coming sessions talking about another funding mechanism.
House Rep. Conor Casey, D-Montpelier, said Friday that he’s happy for the wins his party claimed but lamented the conditions under which they were gained.
“It’s unfortunate that we seem to have this sort of adversarial relationship with the executive branch at times,” he said. “It feels like he’s governing by veto, and you certainly saw that this week with having to override five vetoes in a single day, but it’s a lot of work to do. It’s no secret I was quite involved with the housing stuff, and I was happy with the end result.”
To override a veto, two thirds of the body have to vote to do so. In the House, that means 100 members have to vote to override. Given the Democrats’ supermajority, normally that’s not an issue, but when it came to the budget there was some question as to whether they’d have the votes or not. That’s because a number of Democrats and Progressives said they’d vote to sustain the veto if something wasn’t done about the ending of a program being used to shelter otherwise homeless people in hotels during the pandemic.
Casey said that the amendment to a Senate bill that extends the hotel program, for some, to April was far from perfect but it let him support the budget.
“It’s not something you can celebrate because certainly there’s a lot of people who find themselves without a roof over their head, but the fact that we were able to transition the end of the motel voucher program for the 2,000 people currently in there, I’m happy that our leadership listened to some of the concerns,” he said.
Though he’s a freshman lawmaker, Casey has worked around state government for some time, and believes Scott is using his veto power too much when he could be talking more with lawmakers about what he’ll support and what he won’t.
“Often we’ll have a compromise after a veto, and I don’t think it needs to be that way,” he said. “I’d definitely like to see some better communication out of the fifth floor here.”
“All session, almost every single press conference, the (governor) expressed his desire to work with lawmakers to find paths forward on many of the issues we faced,” stated Jason Maulucci, Scott’s press secretary. “Unfortunately, the Legislature largely ignored our outreach on the issues where there were differences.”
Voters would prefer the administration and Legislature work together, if election results are any indication, Scott stated.
“When voters went to the ballot box this year, many made the choice to split their ticket, voting for a Republican for governor, and a Democrat as their legislators,” Scott stated. “I don’t believe they did so expecting one side could completely ignore the other. They want us to work together, to at least negotiate, so we get smart, balanced policy. That matters to me, and it’s why I tried to meet the Legislature where they were right out of the gate in January.”