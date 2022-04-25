BURLINGTON — A Vermont Law School student claims she has been discriminated against because she is Black and because she responded she was heterosexual when she contested a grade and the professor asked her whether she was a member of the LGBTQ community, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
The second-year law student asked she be allowed to file the civil rights lawsuit under the pseudonym “Jane Doe” to avoid retaliation from other faculty members, ostracism from student groups, mental harm, harassment and professional ostracism, a court motion notes.
Besides the Royalton law school, nine members of its administration and faculty are named as defendants for their alleged actions. They include Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Diversity Shirley Jefferson, Adjunct Professor Heidi Remick, Vice Dean of Students Joseph Brennan, and Dean and Interim President Beth McCormack.
Doe, in her 22-page lawsuit noted while challenging a grade for a written assignment, she first asked whether she was being singled out as the only Black student in the class. Remick, an adjunct professor for narrative writing, said she was offended by the contents of Doe’s opinion assignment, known as an “op-ed,” but the plaintiff Doe asserted her First Amendment rights, the lawsuit said.
“Defendant Remick then asked the plaintiff if she was a member of the LGBTQ community because the defendant was a member of the community. Plaintiff replied she was not a member and raised concerns about whether her sexual orientation was an issue. Defendant Remick allegedly replied she wanted the Plaintiff to understand why she received a grade of 82,” the lawsuit said.
VLS had been notified in November 2020 that Doe needed reasonable accommodations for an attention deficit disorder, the lawsuit said.
For the next assignment Remick issued Doe a grade of 25 on Dec. 10, 2021, and said the plaintiff had “crossed the line from merely sloppy attribution to outright plagiarism” because the Plainitff who although she provide citations, did not “provide quotations of borrowed language,” the lawsuit noted. Doe objected to Remick’s claims.
Doe contacted Jefferson as Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Diversity and said she believed the plagiarism allegations “were motivated by race as the only Black student with a disability who was heterosexual” in the class, court papers said.
Doe noted other students, who were white, did not provide quotations and had similar errors, but were not accused of plagiarism.
Jefferson then hinted Doe’s planned complaint to the U.S. Department of Education Civil Rights Office may have sunk her, the lawsuit noted.
“See I told you not to file the last complaint, you made yourself a target. This is why I gotta protect the Black students that stick with me because they do as I say. No one can touch my Black students and they know not to mess with them. I can only protect the Black students under my wings from bs accusations like that,” the lawsuit noted.
Jefferson added because the plaintiff was “not under (her) wings” that she, Defendant Jefferson, could not intervene, the lawsuit said.
Doe did eventually file a complaint with the U.S. DOE for claims under Title VI, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in any program or activity that gets federal funds or assistance. The DOE Office of Civil Rights in Boston acknowledged the complaint in a two-page letter Feb. 16.
McCormack and Brennan did not respond to messages on their cellphones seeking comment for the news story. Remick declined comment noting she needed to speak to legal counsel. Jefferson declined comment and referred questions to the public relations office.
VLS spokesman Justin Campfield issued a prepared statement Monday that said in part: “Vermont Law School takes these accusations very seriously. Since 1998, when it instituted its first diversity plan, the school has regularly and tirelessly implemented measures to create an educational and work environment of fairness, respect, and understanding among students, faculty, and staff,” it said. “We believe we have followed all applicable school, state, and federal policies.”
He said VLS would not have any further comment on pending litigation.
Conspiracy claimedDoe said she believes Remick — along with McCormack and Brennan — was the instigator of a conspiracy to harm the plaintiff, the lawsuit said. The conspiracy was designed to get the plaintiff to withdraw from the college or not be able to finish the year or graduate, Doe said.
Doe also maintains Brennan shared medical information with a third party without the plaintiff’s consent, the lawsuit said. Brennan also unregistered the plaintiff from classes because of her disability, denied her reasonable accommodations and retaliated against her because she filed a complaint with the U.S. DOE, the lawsuit said.
The other named defendants and claims in the lawsuit include:
— Jessica Durkis-Stokes, interim director of the Academic Success program and an investigator in the case for reportedly failing to provide notices of exhibits during the investigation due to Doe’s race and sexual orientation, the lawsuit said.
— Maureen Moriarty, the registrar and director of academic procedures, for reportedly unregistering Doe from her on-campus classes because of her disability, race and gender, the lawsuit said.
— Cynthia W. Lewis, vice dean for faculty and a professor, for reportedly denying Doe a copy of the investigator’s report based on her race and disability and retaliated against the plaintiff for filing the complaint with the DOE, the lawsuit said.
Lewis should also have known “the plaintiff was subjected to harassment, discrimination based on her race (Black), disability, gender (female) and sexual orientation (heterosexual) and retaliation by Defendants Brennan, Jefferson, Remick, Stokes and Moriarty when they denied her notice, right to due process, subjected to harsh grading, unregistration from on-campus classes …” the lawsuit said.
It also maintained Lewis permitted Doe “to be treated differently than White students and non-disabled students because of Plaintiff’s race (Black), and denied Plaintiff reasonable accommodations.”
— Ashley Ziai, director of student affairs and COVID-19 coordinator, for reportedly unregistering Doe from her on-campus classes because of her race and disability, the lawsuit said.
— Stephanie Willbanks, a professor of law, who reportedly graded harshly Doe’s final exam in a Torts class in December 2020 due to her race and disability and for not using the same grading system for White students, the lawsuit said.
Doe claimed she was assessed a 14-point penalty on Jan. 8, 2021, due to a late submission of the Torts exam, the lawsuit said. It said she appealed the penalty after learning a White student was not penalized for being four hours late.
When she appealed four days later, Doe was told by the defendants she could not attend the hearing on her appeal for a grade change, the lawsuit said. The defendants maintained VLS students were not allowed in appeal hearings. Doe said she appealed the denial to attend her hearing and that also was rejected, along with the grade change request, the plaintiff said.
Doe filed another request for reconsideration on Feb. 3, 2021, after defendant Jefferson advised if she withdrew her Civil Rights complaint about the defendants to the U.S. DOE and requested a 5-7 point penalty, she would speak to the Committee on Standards to change the grade, the lawsuit said.
The defendants denied Doe the right to attend her hearing, but on Feb. 4, 2021 they bumped her grade from C to C-plus.
Jefferson tried again on Feb. 10, 2021, to discourage Doe from moving forward with her civil rights complaint with the DOE, saying it would not be good for her, the lawsuit said.
The plaintiffs appointed Burlington lawyer Nell Coogan, who is a Vermont Law School graduate, on March 17, 2021, to investigate Doe’s claims, the lawsuit said. The plaintiff said she was interviewed May 20, 2021, but believed Coogan was not an “independent” investigator, the lawsuit noted.
The school reported the investigation was complete on June 17, 2021, but refused to provide a copy of Coogan’s investigative report, court documents show.
It was at that point Doe filed her formal complaint with the U.S. DOE on June 20, 2021, claiming discrimination based on race and disability, the lawsuit said.
Doe began the online narrative writing course with Defendant Remick in October 2021 and things went further downhill, the lawsuit outlines.
