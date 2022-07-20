BARRE — City councilors went on a mini spending spree Tuesday, even as one member questioned the validity of a mid-December decision to transfer roughly $233,000 of an audited surplus to the capital improvement fund.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon’s fresh questions about a decision that was made months before he was elected in March, came on a night that began with the ceremonial appointment of Nicolas Storellicastro as Barre’s new city manager and ended with a split vote on the reappointment of City Attorney Oliver Twombly.
Storellicastro’s appointment was unanimous, while Twombly’s three decades of service as city attorney was extended by three years on the strength of a 4-3 vote. The split decision, which saw Mayor Jake Hemmerick join councilors Samn Stockwell and Emel Cambel in the minority, followed closed-door interviews with Twombly, whose office is on South Main Street, and representatives of the Burlington firm Stitzel, Page and Fletcher.
On most Tuesday nights, that’s when the council would have adjourned, but Hemmerick decided early on that Lauzon’s unwarned request to schedule a meeting next week to discuss setting this year’s tax rate would be held after the executive session.
It was, and produced some confusion, as well as another divided decision.
Lauzon, who signaled last week he would like the council to consider using surplus funds to level fund the municipal portion of the soon-to-be-set tax rate, said he didn’t want to wait until the very last minute to make that pitch. Instead of taking next Tuesday off as previously planned, he suggested the council meet briefly to start — if not finish — the tax rate discussion.
Lauzon, a local accountant, acknowledged his lingering uncertainty over how much of a previously audited surplus actually is available was a complicating factor.
“I’m really quick when it comes to numbers, and even I’m struggling,” he said.
Lauzon said the source of his confusion can be traced to a special council meeting that was held Dec. 18, 2021, for which the only warned agenda item was “budget workshop” and the only public record of what happened are the meeting minutes.
Among other things, those minutes reflect the council’s decision to transfer just over $233,000 of an audited general fund surplus to the capital improvement fund.
Lauzon said there was no public notice the disposition of the surplus would be discussed, much less decided at a Saturday morning workshop.
That, Lauzon argued, is problematic.
“Did you transfer $233,000 from the general fund (to the capital improvement fund) or not?” he asked. “I don’t think you did.”
Asked for her “parliamentary opinion,” City Clerk Carol Dawes said Lauzon might have a point based on her cursory review of the minutes from the meeting in question.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said he is confident the council would again decide to make the same transfer if that is deemed necessary.
“That’s still the right use of that money,” he said.
At one point, Storellicastro wondered whether the council hadn’t already used some of it earlier in the evening when they approved the purchase of seven new “administrative vehicles” for the police and fire departments.
Lauzon, who made that motion, said he didn’t specify a funding source, and there is enough money in the capital improvement fund to cover the $192,360 expense no matter how the disputed disposition of $233,000 in surplus money is ultimately resolved.
If Storellicastro was confused, Hemmerick was frustrated.
“Where do we stand?” he asked, calling for “stability and normalization” of the city’s finances and vowing to oppose any proposal to use surplus money to “buy down” the tax rate.
Hemmerick will get the chance next week because a majority of the council narrowly agreed to accommodate Lauzon’s request to meet Tuesday to talk about the tax rate.
Earlier in the evening, councilors agreed to purchase the seven new vehicles, rearm the city’s police department, and upgrade its emergency dispatch center.
Four of the new vehicles — one for Police Chief Brad Vail and three for detectives — are for the police department. The other three — one for the deputy fire chief, one for the fire marshal and one for the fire inspector — are for the fire department.
Councilors were told all will replace vehicles that have either been handed down, are dead in the driveway, or soon will be uninspectable.
Councilors also approved plans to use nearly $20,000 in drug forfeiture funds to replace the police department’s 11-year-old .45-caliber firearms with new 9 mm weapons, and to invest more than $286,000 in new consoles and work stations for the emergency dispatch center.
The city has annually budgeted $25,000 toward the eventual replacement of the consoles — a practice that is expected to continue — and there is currently just over $200,000 in the capital reserve fund.
