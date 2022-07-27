BARRE — City councilors have cured a defective vote involving the use of some of a year-old surplus and are poised to belatedly set a tax rate next week.
Councilors were told Tuesday night the Grand List is expected to be lodged on Friday and will provide the missing piece of information needed to calculate the municipal portion of the tax rate.
Based on her “preliminary projections,” City Clerk Carol Dawes said the overall tax rate — one that includes rates set by the state more than a month ago to cover the city’s educational expenses — should drop “in the neighborhood of 4 to 5 cents.”
“The taxpayers will be seeing some relief,” she said.
All of that relief and then some is tied to educations rates — one paid by homeowners and the other by owners of commercial properties — that are set by the state each year.
Those rates were fixed more than a month ago and, thanks to the Legislature’s decision to use $20 million of a $95 million Education Fund surplus as a form of property tax relief, are significantly lower than they would have been.
In Barre the homestead rate for education dropped nearly 11 cents — from $1.4268- to $1.3187-per-$100-assessed property value. The new non-homestead rate reflects a reduction of nearly 11.5 cents — from $1.6974- to $1.5837-per-$100-assessed property value.
Reductions in both of those rates will more than offset the yet-to-be-finalized rate increase needed to finance the cost of running the city.
That rate will be set by the council next week in time for individual tax bills to be calculated, printed and mailed to property owners by Aug. 15. The first of four quarterly installments will be due on Sept. 15, a month later than the city’s pre-pandemic schedule. The dates of the three remaining installments — Nov. 15, Feb. 15 and May 15 — are unchanged.
While councilors welcomed word of a projected rate reduction for which they can claim no credit, they fixed a procedural glitch involving roughly $233,000 in surplus funds they voted to transfer to city’s capital fund late last year.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon recently questioned the validity of a year-ending decision that was made months before he was elected to his Ward 1 council seat in March.
At issue, from Lauzon’s perspective, was the fact that the only warned agenda item for the Saturday morning meeting at which the decision to transfer the funds was approved was “budget workshop” — a procedural flaw he argued required correcting.
That was the shared view of city staff and while it took some coaxing and wasn’t unanimous, that is what the council ultimately did Tuesday night.
Acting on the recommendation of City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro, councilors voted, 6-1, to approve the $233,000 transfer to a capital fund even as Lauzon said he had unanswered questions about exactly what that might mean.
“I think voting this this evening is at best premature and a bit of a knee-jerk reaction,” Lauzon said, suggesting there was no harm in waiting for the answers he has asked for.
Lauzon said he doesn’t dispute the council’s ability to transfer the funds, but isn’t certain what effect that might have on the city’s finances.
“I don’t know if I’m opposed to this motion or not,” he said.
Part of the problem, according to Lauzon, is the decision is being made after close of a fiscal year that ended June 30, raising questions tied to a charter provision that dictates how the council must handle year-end fund balances and caps how much of that money it is permitted to hold in reserve.
Lauzon argued there was no harm in waiting for clarity on the question.
“If I’m wrong, great, because it has no effect on (the relevant charter provision),” he said. “If I’m right we just destabilized the general fund.”
Mayor Jake Hemmerick said he’d heard enough to make a decision a previous council had discussed at length and already made. It’s one, he said, had been vetted by the city’s accountant, the city attorney, Storellicastro and his staff and he was comfortable approving the transfer.
“I’ve seen nothing to say that we’re not on sound footing,” he said.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak echoed that assessment, while rejecting Lauzon’s characterization of his motion to do what the council thought it did in December as a “knee-jerk reaction” and reiterating his belief placing money in the capital fund was the right move for a city with a long list of capital needs.
“Our roads are falling apart, we do have huge, huge, huge outstanding public works needs,” he said. “There are so many capital needs in this city that we have kicked the can down the road on for so long I do not want to do it for another seven months.”
Lauzon wasn’t asking for seven months, and two councilors — Michael Boutin and Michael Deering — initially wondered why the decision couldn’t wait until after Lauzon’s questions were answered.
“Is it something we need to decide tonight?” Deering asked at one point.
After an attempt to end discussion and call the question failed, Boutin and Deering were swayed by an assurance the council could essentially “undo” the decision if reallocating the funds was warranted.
That was enough to secure their votes, though Lauzon voted against the motion and bristled when Hemmerick questioned whether individual councilors could request legal opinions from the city attorney.
“If I’ve got a question to do my job? You betcha, just like you can,” Lauzon told Hemmerick. “Under statute and charter I have the same authority as you.”
City Clerk Carol Dawes confirmed other councilors have in the past reached out to the city attorney.
Lauzon, who served for 12 years as mayor before stepping down in 2018, noted the charter requires the council vote to retain surplus funds in an amount not to exceed 5% of the operating budget. That, he said, hasn’t happened in recent years, but, in his view needs to.
Toward that end Lauzon offered a motion the city retain any fund balance up to $641,817 — 5% of the current year’s budget — for future use as allowed by the charter.
Hemmerick said he would prefer to wait until after the motion had been vetted by city staff.
“It would be premature and that would be a bad thing?” Lauzon asked before withdrawing his motion.
