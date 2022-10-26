BARRE — A pair of decade-old decisions continues to fuel a “philosophical” divide over the city council’s ability to spend some of a yet-to-be-audited surplus to pay off a lingering debt.
On a night when councilors got their first peek at draft budgets for the city’s police and fire, and ambulance departments, they briefly debated what was pitched as a prudent fiscal move that one councilor argued broke past political promises and likely violated a provision of the city’s charter.
Approved by Barre voters in 2012, that provision permits the council to place surplus funds equal to up to 5% of the municipal budget — currently about $660,000 — in an undesignated reserve. It also states any amount over that 5% cap: “must be used in the subsequent budget to cut the tax rate.”
Councilor Thomas Lauzon said that’s the promise that was made to skeptical voters when he was mayor and the charter change was approved in 2012. It’s one, he said, he isn’t willing to break 10 years later, notwithstanding the recommendation of City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro.
“I can’t support this,” he said of Storellicastro’s proposal that the council designate roughly $149,000 of a surplus that estimates suggest has swelled to nearly $867,000 to pay off what’s left of a decade-old debt.
The debt in question is a no-interest loan from the city’s sewer fund that was used to finance the acquisition of a then-vacant bar that stood in the way of the now-completed redevelopment of Enterprise Alley.
The city has paid back nearly $91,000 of that money, and Storellicastro urged councilors to designate some of the projected fund to pay off the $149,000 balance.
Storellicastro said investing a portion of the projected fund balance in a “one-time, non-recurring expense” was a good use of the money, and would essentially free up $15,000 for the next 10 years to finance the day-to-day operations of the city.
“It helps us,” he said.
Lauzon, who predicted he would be a minority of one, didn’t dispute Storellicastro’s assertion paying off the old debt would free up $15,000 in the budget voters will be asked to approve in March. However, he questioned whether the council should — or could — designate fund balance in excess of the 5% for any purpose other than reducing the tax rate for the coming fiscal year.
Lauzon argued that’s what the charter language approved by voters in 2012 requires, and maintained he is “philosophically” opposed to what he characterized as “an end-run or a double-reverse” around the provision.
Storellicastro acknowledged the charter language isn’t optimal and “doesn’t translate well to the accounting world.” However, he said he was comfortable recommending councilors draw down the projected fund balance to cover a one-time expense before the audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30 was complete.
Lauzon argued that wasn’t an accident because if an audit was in hand, there would be absolutely no doubt any money over the 5% cap would have to be used to reduce property taxes during the coming fiscal year.
Pressed on the point, Lauzon, who is an accountant, suggested the audit was a formality. He predicted year-end projections provided by Finance Director Dawn Monahan wouldn’t materially differ from the audit and, in his view, the charter language already was triggered.
The rest of the council didn’t dismiss Lauzon’s concerns, but they were comfortable enough approving a recommendation that based on estimates they were provided will still leave the city with a surplus of roughly $718,000 — about $60,000 over the 5% cap.
Storellicastro proposed the charter language be revisited in the interest of clarity, and Monahan suggested some consideration be given to increasing the 5% cap.
Meanwhile, councilors learned the price of public safety would climb nearly $270,000, or just about 4.7%, under draft budgets proposed for the city’s police and fire and ambulance departments.
Police Chief Braedon Vail and Interim Fire Chief Joe Aldsworth provided councilors with brief overviews of budgets for their respective departments. Both noted increases associated with recently negotiated labor contracts were largely responsible for spending increases.
Vail’s $3.45 million draft is three budgets in one. The plan contemplates spending nearly $2.65 million on police operations — up 3.82% from this year’s $2.55 million total. It also includes roughly $698,000 to cover the cost of the city’s emergency dispatch operations — up 6.54% from this year’s $655,000 budget and an increase of 4.77% — from roughly $105,000 to $110,000 for parking and meter enforcement.
Vail’s budget assumes the city will discontinue use of its lockup facility in favor of transporting prisoners to correctional centers, and doesn’t reflect the planned introduction of body cameras for officers.
Storellicastro stressed that isn’t because cameras won’t be introduced, but reflected a decision to cover the projected $40,000 expense either through grant money, drug forfeiture funds, or a combination of the two.
Aldsworth told councilors the cost of operating a fire and ambulance department would exceed $2.5 million based on the draft proposal. That’s an increase of roughly $123,000, or nearly 5.1% over this year’s $2.4 million budget for the department.
The back-to-back presentations involving spending proposals for the city’s two largest departments mark the start of the council’s budget deliberations.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.