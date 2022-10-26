BARRE — A pair of decade-old decisions continues to fuel a “philosophical” divide over the city council’s ability to spend some of a yet-to-be-audited surplus to pay off a lingering debt.

On a night when councilors got their first peek at draft budgets for the city’s police and fire, and ambulance departments, they briefly debated what was pitched as a prudent fiscal move that one councilor argued broke past political promises and likely violated a provision of the city’s charter.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.