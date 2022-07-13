BARRE — The books haven’t yet been audited, but city councilors were told Tuesday night they can bank on another tidy surplus this year.
Amid warnings the ink could shift from black to red a year from now, Finance Director Dawn Monahan told councilors she is “pretty comfortable” predicting the audit will confirm the city posted an operating surplus of between $350,000 and $400,000 during the fiscal year that ended July 1.
Monahan said that estimate doesn’t include what remains of the unassigned fund balance — roughly $487,000 — the city carried into the just-ended fiscal year.
Precisely how much of the prior year’s fund balance remains unspent and available was the source of some confusion Tuesday night, though it isn’t as much as Councilor Thomas Lauzon initially believed.
Lauzon said he understood the council included $50,000 of the prior year’s surplus as a source of revenue in the budget that was approved on the same day he was elected to his Ward 1 seat in March. That, he said, left approximately $437,000 — a figure that, using Monahan’s low-end estimate for the latest surplus would swell to nearly $797,000 once the latest audit is complete.
According to Lauzon, even if fears the city could pay $6 for gasoline and diesel this year feed into the $134,000 deficit Monahan indicated the city could be facing a year from now, the city would still have an undesignated fund balance of about $653,000.
Or would it?
Though Monahan initially agreed with Lauzon’s math, she later offered a “correction” that can be traced to a weekend budget workshop in mid-December. Councilors agreed at that workshop to shift roughly $233,000 of the unassigned fund balance to the city’s capital fund as part of a broader motion to include $50,000 in the operating budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.
Lauzon was aware of the latter decision, but not the former when he suggested the council consider drawing down the projected surplus when it turns its attention to setting the tax rate in a couple of weeks.
“I’d like to have a discussion of giving some of that fund balance back in this fiscal year, recognizing that right now folks are paying five bucks a gallon for gasoline (and) they are paying five bucks a gallon for heating oil,” he said.
Lauzon predicted the council was in a position to ease the burden on those who pay property taxes while retaining a healthy surplus.
“I see a path forward where we could level fund our tax rate and … still leave half a million (dollars) in fund balance,” he said.
That path got more challenging when Lauzon learned the council had $233,000 less to work with than he thought. However, he said Wednesday, while that changes the rate-setting conversation it doesn’t end it.
“We’re going to have that discussion,” he said. “I promise you we’re going to have that discussion.”
The council didn’t have much of a discussion Tuesday night.
Mayor Jake Hemmerick asked Lauzon to share his calculations and expressed his oft-stated concern that using one-time money to reduce taxes one year can lead to out-sized increases when that money is no longer available.
“It’s definitely not something to do in a cavalier way,” he said.
The current budget has $150,000 in one-time money — $50,000 from last year’s surplus and $100,000 in pandemic-related federal funding.
According to Lauzon, level-funding the municipal tax increase would take another $133,000.
Based on what City Manager Steve Mackenzie described as “prudently conservative estimates” that is roughly the amount of now being projected as an operating deficit based primarily on gas prices.
Mackenzie said the projection was actually $83,000 higher before he locked in heating oil at $3.65 a gallon last week — considerably better than the $6-a-gallon Monahan had been using for the forecast.
The projected deficit assumes the city is fully staffed for a fiscal year that is now halfway through its first month carrying vacancies that are saving the city $46,000 a month.
Mackenzie said some of those vacancies — including the assessor’s position that has proved difficult to fill — contributed to the surplus Monahan is predicting which will be confirmed by the soon-to-be-conducted audit. However, he stressed the city is making every effort to fill the positions — including four that show up in the budget for the first time this year.
“I do not rely on (carrying) vacancies to create savings,” he said. “I want every position filled.”
Filling most — if not all — of them will fall to Mackenzie’s successor, Nicolas Storellicastro. A virtual participant at Mackenzie’s last meeting as manager Tuesday night, Storellicastro is set to start work on Monday.
Mackenzie, who has agreed to serve as a mentor on a part-time contractual basis, was thanked for his 12 years of service as city manager during a meeting that featured more than one standing ovation.
The first followed a resolution Ted Brady, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, read aloud.
Brady described Mackenzie as “a municipal hero” and a rare example of someone who pivots from private sector to run the community where they were born, raised and lived all their lives.
“Steve (Mackenzie) is known by other managers as someone who can get the job done,” Brady said.
For his part, Mackenzie, who is retiring, said it was a pleasure serving as manager of his hometown.
“For me, it was a labor of love,” he said, even as Hemmerick praised him for doing an “impossible job” and Lauzon heaped praise on his long-time friend.
“You rose above the politics (and) you rose above the bullshit, and you just did the job,” he said.
“The city was always in your heart,” Lauzon added. “You were always going to do the right thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.