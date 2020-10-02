MONTPELIER — The Vermont Land Trust has received a $2 million grant from the USDA National Resource Conservation Service to help farmers implement practices that enhance the health of their soils.
According to a news release, the service’s Conservation Innovation Grant Program and the On-Farm Trials stimulate the adoption and evolution of innovative conservation approaches in partnership with farmers. The Vermont Land Trust, Biological Capital and the University of Vermont Extension will work with approximately 25 conserved farms to create, implement and evaluate practices that enhance the health of soil, including its ability to store carbon. This is the only Vermont-based project to receive CIG funding.
The NRCS awarded over $25 million in grants to support 14 projects across the United States.
— Staff report
