A bill introduced in January that would put a moratorium on the use of herbicides in Vermont lakes is scheduled to be taken up by a House committee next week, right before an important legislative deadline.
H.31, “An act relating to aquatic nuisance control” is on the House Committee on Environment and Energy agenda for Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. First will be an introduction and walk-through of the bill. It was sponsored by Rep. Seth Bongartz, D-Manchester, who is a ranking member of the committee.
Bongartz was asked to sponsor the bill by people around Lake Bomoseen in Castleton who oppose an application filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation by the Lake Bomoseen Association for permission to treat the lake with ProcellaCOR, an herbicide, in order to control invasive Eurasian water milfoil.
The application was filed early last year and has since drawn an enormous level of opposition from individuals, local government and advocacy organizations.
H.31 would put a moratorium on herbicide applications in state-controlled lakes and would require the use of such chemicals to be researched and studied.
Scheduled to testify on Wednesday is Bob Stannard, the leading voice of the herbicide opposition.
A number of people and entities are listed as having been invited to testify. Those include Jon Groveman, policy and water program director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council; Oliver Pierson, lakes and ponds program manager at DEC; the Department of Fish and Wildlife; and Pat Suozzi, a member of the Lake Iroquois Association.
Legislators were off this past week for Town Meeting Day. Next week is “crossover,” when the House and Senate will exchange bills they’ve been working on. Though there are exceptions, most bills that don’t leave committee this week will have to wait another year before being taken up again.
Stannard, a former state legislator and lobbyist, said Friday that he’s optimistic H.31 will be voted out of its committee and into the House Committee on Appropriations.
“I would think they would theoretically have enough time,” he said. “It looks like they’re going to easily get through the witness list on Wednesday morning, so they debate it and discuss it, vote on it, send it to Appropriations, because it has a little money on it for the study committee. Once it goes through appropriations, it gets a little grace period because it’s in a money committee. I’m optimistic. I believe that there’s a very good chance it’s going to pass the House this session, and then it goes to the Senate, and we have to wait and see what happens over there.”
He and others in the informal opposition group are planning a gathering Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Castleton Town Office to mark the anniversary of a rally they held last year expressing their opposition to the permit.
Vice Chair of the House Committee on Environment and Energy Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-West Dover, said the committee has a lot of work to do.
“It’s going to be, I imagine, a busy week with a bunch of proposals coming to the floor that may or may not get some good debate on them,” she said.
The committee has to look at renewing a law that puts certain kinds of telecommunications projects on a different permitting path than Act 250, she said.
“Anything is a possibility,” she said about H.31’s chances of progression. “One day of testimony feels, even for this type of bill, pretty quick. We’ve received a lot of requests to take it up. We’ll see if any opposition emerges.”
She said she’s reached out to state agencies to learn more about the issue.
“I like to understand what I’m voting on before I vote on it,” she said.
The Lake Bomoseen Association opposes the bill and says it believes the current process for permitting herbicide in lakes is adequate.
“If the DEC determines that the use of ProcellaCOR EC is necessary to control invasive aquatic plants in Vermont lakes, it is because the agency has conducted a thorough risk assessment and evaluated the potential benefits and drawbacks of this herbicide,” the LBA board of directors stated in an email on Friday. “The application process for ProcellaCOR EC involves permitting, monitoring, and reporting requirements to ensure that the herbicide is applied correctly and with minimal impact on the environment.”
The group claims the use of the herbicide is based on scientific evidence and risk assessment.
“The Vermont DEC application process provides a transparent and rigorous framework for evaluating the use of this herbicide and ensuring that it is used safely and responsibly, and we trust this process,” the statement reads.
The LBA’s application can be viewed at bit.ly/0317App online. It was filed roughly one year ago and spent a few months in 2022 on “technical hold” at the request of the LBA, but the hold was lifted in late December. At some point, the DEC is expected to release a draft permit, which will kick off a 30-day public comment period.
The state’s position on the issue seems to be that the current permitting process isn’t as bad as opponents of the herbicide make it out to be, but neither is it perfect.
In January, Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore said her agency will begin to undertake a rule-making process that will look at the process for lake herbicide treatments.
The Aquatic Nuisance Control Pre-Rulemaking Focus Group appears to have met twice so far in 2023, according to a state web page devoted to logging its activities, which can be found at bit.ly/0310Rules online.
The page included meeting minutes and other documents, as well as a list of groups involved.
There are no recordings of the meetings, nor do the minutes name any individuals.
“The group decided not to record the meetings to promote an open discussion and forum for healthy debate and exchange of ideas,” Pierson stated in a Thursday email, adding that transparency is still important to the group, hence the web page. “We are also following Chatham house rules regarding sharing of information presented during our meetings.”
Chatham house rules hold that meeting participants are free to share any ideas expressed in a meeting, but not the names of the people who expressed those ideas.
The Lake St. Catherine Association is one of the entities involved in the pre-rule making process. Its board of directors released a statement to the Herald on Friday about its involvement in the process.
“Contrary to what some have posted on social media, this process was being discussed and planned for well before H.31 was proposed, and is not being done in secrecy,” the statement reads. “This process really shows how involved and rigorous the permitting process is, all the agencies that are involved, and how seriously the permitting process is taken by the DEC.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
