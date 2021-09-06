NORTHFIELD — Mike DeLary was just a touch underwhelmed. Jerry Goss was suitably impressed. And Jack Baroffio broke the tie on a Labor Day tradition that dates back 45 years.
DeLary spoke first after staking out a spot on the sloped lawn of the United Church of Northfield overlooking a section of Main Street that — like the church lawn — was rapidly filling up with people late Monday morning.
DeLary, a longtime Northfield resident, had seen this show many times before and offered his two-word take even as he was being joined by his daughter, Krista Day, and grandchildren, Chase, Abigail, Cecylia and Trent, who range in age from five to 15.
“Pretty quiet,” DeLary said, of the pre-parade throng that was swelling when he spoke.
Not according to Goss, who was sitting on a park bench nearby after traveling from Montpelier to see his trumpet-playing friend, Dana Barber, perform in Northfield’s renowned Labor Day parade with the rest of the Waterbury Community Band.
“I think this is the most people I’ve seen in quite a while,” said Goss, who acknowledged his idea of a “crowd” has been redefined by the pandemic.
Then there was Baroffio, who didn’t need to see the crowd gathering on Main Street to assess the success of the day — and three-day holiday weekend — from his chair in a small booth next to the booth he and other volunteers built more than 40 years ago.
It’s the one that was selling everything from hamburgers, hot dogs and french fries to fried dough and fried Oreos — through the weekend and into the afternoon on Monday.
Judging from the lines, Baroffio, 87, said he was pleased with how a Northfield festival he’s been a part of since 1978 rebounded from its COVID-19 cancellation.
“It’s been wonderful,” he said, as his wife, Thelma, nodded in agreement.
“Business has been very good,” she agreed.
The rustic concession that uses a three-day weekend to underwrite the high school rifle team, Jack Baroffio joined as a seventh-grader in 1947 and has been coaching for 45 years, benefited from a little less competition this year.
“That was good for us,” Baroffio said.
Due to an unexpected staff shortage, John Burr opted to not sell gourmet hot dogs from The Woods Lodge at this year’s festival. But he and his family did turn out to see the parade.
“We wouldn’t miss it,” he said.
Neither would Gloria Walker.
Masked and using a wheeled walker that allowed her to sit where she pleased, Walker was enjoying the sights and smells of a celebration she really missed last year.
“I love it,” she said. “Getting out and seeing people … It’s great that it’s back.”
Though Walker wore a mask as a precaution on Monday and was by no means alone, she was in a distinct minority during the outdoor event that brought people to the village common Saturday, Sunday and again Monday.
Lynn King and Beth Gaetz had a curbside seat for the parade just across Main Street from the reviewing stand where Dex Rowe announced Monday’s parade. It was the end of a busy weekend that saw the Corinth couple spend Saturday at the hot air balloon festival in Quechee, Saturday night at the White Mountain Motor Sports Park in Woodstock, New Hampshire, and Sunday at Thunder Road International Speedbowl in Barre Town.
Monday brought the pair to Northfield early enough to grab a prime spot for the parade. At least one of Gaetz’s grandchildren, Alexis, was among the Norwich University cadets scheduled to march in the parade. She didn’t rule out the possibility the other, Gabriel Gaetz, now a junior at Norwich, would be part of the procession, too.
“I’ll be keeping an eye out for both of them,” Gaetz said.
While Gaetz and King came exclusively for the parade and Walker relished the chance to get out and see people, Barre residents Kevin Upham and Beth Holbrook, came for the fun of it, as did 3-year-old Olivia Upham, who struggled to get her footing in a bouncy house filled with bigger boys. Eventuall,y she did in a pre-parade warm up that occurred while Rotarians Dexter Landers and Ann Jennings were selling raffle and rip off tickets to raise money for the club’s charitable endeavors.
It’s something she’s been doing for the past 20 years; he’s been doing since Northfield held its first Labor Day parade in 1976.
Landers was all business while Jennings, who was born in Scotland and has lived in Northfield for many years, was a bit more chatty.
Count Jennings among those pleased the Labor Day celebration was back this year and eager for the parade that would be in hearing distance of the Rotary Club’s booth.
“I’m waiting for the bagpipe band,” she said. “That’s my highlight. I won’t be able to see it from here, but I’ll be able to hear it.”
Though the sun ducked behind a cloud shortly before the parade and there was briefly a hint of rain, it receded long before Rowe stepped up the microphone.
“Everybody ready for a parade?” he asked. “It’s been two years; have you missed it?”
There was a big “yes” judging from the turnout. What followed was a procession of emergency vehicles, military vehicles, antique tractors, horses big and small, a couple of college hockey teams and a mix of bands and bagpipes.
Mayo Healthcare grabbed first prize for its float, while handing out helium-filled green virus balloons, on a day when the event’s sponsor — Darn Tough Vermont — lobbed socks into the crowd.
The Norwich girls’ hockey team snagged second place; and the “judges’ choice” went to the scouts from Pack 729.
“It’s good that it’s back,” Baroffio said of the parade he couldn’t see from where he was sitting. “It’s a big deal for the town.”
