BARRE — Dan Casey’s recent career change left trustees of the Barre Opera House with a performing arts venue to run and some big shoes to fill. Fortunately, Chair Bill Koch says, Kurt Thoma has similar experience and skills, putting the historic venue in good hands.

Eight years removed from the year he spent as executive director for the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, Thoma, who just started a similar gig for the Barre Opera House, isn’t a one-hit wonder.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.