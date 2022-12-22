MONTPELIER — Montpelier is officially mayor-less, and its city council has a new member, but there was a brief overlap between Pelin Kohn’s appointment on Wednesday night and Anne Watson’s meeting-ending resignation that made for a historical footnote.

For nearly 10 minutes, a record six women — Watson included — were serving on the seven-member council at the same time.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.