MONTPELIER — Montpelier is officially mayor-less, and its city council has a new member, but there was a brief overlap between Pelin Kohn’s appointment on Wednesday night and Anne Watson’s meeting-ending resignation that made for a historical footnote.
For nearly 10 minutes, a record six women — Watson included — were serving on the seven-member council at the same time.
Councilor Jennifer Morton wasn’t able to make the meeting, and technically Kohn hadn’t been sworn in after she was unanimously chosen to fill the District 2 seat Conor Casey was sitting in right up until she and Merrick Modun took turns explaining why they should be appointed to replace him.
However, Morton is a member of the council and — oath or no — Kohn could have voted if need be before Watson officially resigned following her recent election as one of Washington County’s three senators.
City Manager Bill Fraser did the quick math and realized he’d just watched history being made — if only briefly.
Councilor Jack McCullough was the lone man as Wednesday night’s meeting was coming to a close. As the council’s senior member, he slides to the center seat to handle the ministerial duties of mayor until Montpelier elects its next one in March.
It was McCullough who made the motion to appoint Kohn after a brief executive session. It was a very difficult decision, he assured Modun, a politically active high school senior who recently ran to represent Montpelier in the Legislature.
Kate McCann won one of those seats; Casey won the other, prompting his Wednesday night resignation and creating the vacancy that was filled a short time later.
First councilors heard from Modun, a Montpelier native who serves as student representative on the Montpelier Roxbury School Board and is a member of the city’s complete streets committee.
Kohn, a Turkish-born immigrant who moved to Montpelier five years ago and serves on its social and economic justice advisory committee, was up next.
Both were briefly quizzed by councilors, who capped the interviews by going into executive session to discuss filling the vacancy.
When councilors emerged, they unanimously appointed Kohn and thanked Modun for applying.
The meeting, which opened with resident Peter Kelman urging councilors not to make any appointment and to leave the seat vacant until Town Meeting Day when it will be filled by District 2 voters ended with Watson wielding a gavel she rarely used one last time.
The council made quick work of the budget, which was sitting at $17.4 million, an increase of 7.6%, when they started and would have triggered a 7.4% increase in the municipal tax rate. Councilors agreed to make that 7.5% — including the $8,000 increase requested last week by the Wrightsville Beach Recreation District, and an additional $5,000 requested by the Parks Commission.
Those were the only changes to the budget Fraser presented last week, though councilors still could make adjustments following the public hearing process.
Watson and Casey won’t be part of that process. Both were praised for their service as Wednesday night’s session was winding down.
Casey’s parting comments preceded the brief interviews that led to Kohn’s appointment. Watson had the last word.
Watson used her final “mayor’s report” to urge the council she was leaving behind to continue to keep “sustainability” in mind going forward and, she said, she wasn’t just talking about the environment.
Though Watson said passage of Montpelier’s net zero policy was perhaps her proudest moment in city government, she said “financial sustainability” should be considered by councilors as they tackle the challenges that confront the Capital City.
Watson had high praise for city staff and believed she’d benefited from the good work it does. “Always at least start with the assumption that the staff is doing their best,” she said.
Watson, who joined the council as a long-shot applicant to fill a vacant District 2 seat a decade ago, is midway through her third two-year term as mayor. She sounded happy with where things stand, and confident in the council she is leaving behind.
“We disagree well, and we respect each other when we disagree,” said Watson, who described the council as a “functional group” and councilors past and present, have helped shape who she is.
“I have grown as a person, as a professional and just as a human in this space because of the interactions I’ve had here,” she said.
Watson promised she will pay attention, won’t be shy about expressing her opinions and would return in her new capacity.
“It’s hard to say ‘goodbye.’ It’s hard to let go, but it’s time,” she said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
