MONTPELIER — Call it a “quiet echo” because as news Warren Kitzmiller died over the weekend still was creeping through the Capital City and the region on Monday, those who knew the longtime lawmaker and once-prominent local businessman marveled at his ability to make noise without dialing up decibels.
A passionate and purposeful man with an understated style and a knack for getting things done, Kitzmiller suffered a stroke on Saturday. He was 79, and one-of-a-kind in Montpelier, where he settled nearly 60 years ago and led something of a storybook life.
It’s a tale that would have no doubt started with a “hello folks” — Kitzmiller’s iconic intro to the radio advertisements he recorded for the resilient business — Onion River Sports — he launched with a partner on Langdon Street in 1974 and ran for more than 25 years.
“I can still hear it in my head,” Rep. Mary Hooper, D-Montpelier said on Monday. “‘Hello folks’ … (Kitzmiller) had a lovely voice.”
It’s one, Hooper noted, Kitzmiller rarely raised. Not as the man who sold bikes to generations of central Vermonters, and not as a lawmaker who has represented Montpelier in the Legislature since 2001.
That is when Kitzmiller was appointed to fill the vacancy created when his first wife, Karen, died in the middle of her sixth term following a prolonged bout with breast cancer.
Kitzmiller ran for the seat in 2002, and after 10 consecutive two-year terms announced earlier this year he was stepping down.
Hooper, who like Kitzmiller, isn’t running for re-election this year, learned Sunday her House mate’s retirement ended before it technically began.
“He was one of the kindest people I know,” she said of Kitzmiller. “He was so kind and generous and always had a smile.”
That’s how Andrew Brewer remember the affable man for whom he worked when he was in high school and college, and who, in 2000, sealed the deal to buy the business Brewer ran for several years.
“He wasn’t a hard-nosed, driving-for-profit kind of businessman. He just wasn’t,” Brewer said, suggesting Kitzmiller was “in his element” on the sales floor.
“He (Kitzmiller) loved seeing kids smile when they got their first bikes,” he said. “He just loved it.”
Brewer recalled Kitzmiller talking him in to returning to Vermont to run the store, giving him free reign to do so in 1995 and, ultimately, selling it to him for less than it was worth five years later.
“(Kitzmiller) did right by me and I’ll miss him terribly,” he said.
Brewer, who eventually sold the store to its current owners, has been working as a lobbyist for the past few years, which put him back in Kitzmiller’s orbit on a regular basis.
“(Kitzmiller) was not a ‘back-bencher,’” he said. “He was active, he paid attention, (and) he built coalitions, but we wasn’t loud about it. He knew who his constituents were because he was one of them.”
Hooper echoed that assessment suggesting Kitzmiller was passionate in his representation of Montpelier but never prone to grandstanding.
“He was just one of those quiet people who got business done,” she said.
So said Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Montpelier, who learned of Kitzmiller’s death from Hooper on Sunday. Kitzmiller, she said, wasn’t “flashy” but he was effective.
“He was just one of those quiet people who did his job and did it well and took pride in doing it,” she said.
Francis Brooks, a former lawmaker who served with Kitzmiller’s first wife and then for several years with Kitzmiller, said he was shocked to hear of his friend's passing over the weekend.
Brooks said Kitzmiller was a Montpelier-first representative.
“He wasn’t in it for the glory, (but) he would work both day and night to get a problem solved for his constituents,” he recalled.
Montpelier really mattered to Kitzmiller, and so did his family — several of whom happened to be in the middle of a month-long visit from Florida when he died.
Kitzmiller’s daughter, Amy Pappas, her husband, two children and sister, Carrie Kitzmiller, have been in Montpelier since July 1.
“We’re so thankful we’re here,” Pappas said, noting the stroke that sent her father to the hospital was tragic, but the time he got to spend with his children and grandchildren was a blessing all the way around.
Pappas said the family is grateful for the outpouring of support it has received in the wake of Kitzmiller’s death.
“I couldn’t be more appreciative,” she said. “It really is a special place and I can’t think of my dad without thinking of Vermont and Montpelier … that’s what he loved.”
Late Monday, Gov. Phil Scott issued a statement on Kitzmiller's passing.
“I am saddened to learn Rep. Kitzmiller has passed away. I had the pleasure of working with Warren when I served in the Senate, also representing Washington County," he wrote. “Warren was always kind, respectful and a good representative for his community – both in and outside of the legislature. Whether through his legislative work or at Onion River Sports, which he founded and owned for decades, he made a difference for central Vermont and leaves a distinguished legacy. ... I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleague in the legislature.”
