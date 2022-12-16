BARRE — A case where a Montpelier man is accused of manslaughter and Medicaid fraud after his vulnerable son died from bed sores is set for an April trial.
Jeffrey A. Kittredge, 56, has been charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter, three felony counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult and a felony count of Medicaid fraud. Kittredge pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2017.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison.
His co-defendant, Jennifer M. Cote, 47, also of Montpelier, was sentenced in January 2021 to one to three years to serve for her role in the man’s death. Cote pleaded guilty to felony counts of Medicaid fraud and neglect of a vulnerable adult.
According to court records, in July 2016 police received a report stating a Montpelier resident had died at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Police were told Jeffrey A. Kittredge II, 20, died of septic shock from infected bed sores that hadn’t been cared for properly. The younger Kittredge’s skin had been “rotting away,” according to court records.
Police said the victim suffered from multiple medical conditions, including a birth defect where the spinal cord doesn’t develop properly called spina bifida, a brain development birth defect and clubbed feet. The younger Kittredge needed 24-hour care as a result of his medical conditions, according to court records.
The older Kittredge was his son’s primary care provider and his court-appointed guardian, police said.
Cote, a former licensed nursing assistant, was the older Kittredge’s significant other at the time. The pair married in 2019.
Police said the pair were receiving Medicaid money for taking care of the younger Kittredge. Money they should not have been receiving because it appeared the pair didn’t provide adequate care, according to court records.
Police said the younger Kittredge had been admitted to the hospital in Burlington in December 2015 for bed sores. The sores had gotten “significantly worse” when the victim was again admitted in 2016, according to court records.
A hearing was held on the case Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre. The older Kittredge’s attorney, Dan Sedon, did not get into specifics, but he said his client recently underwent surgery which caused some issues. Sedon said the older Kittredge will now need a follow-up surgery to address those complications. Sedon said a date for that surgery has yet to be set.
“This is nothing imminent and nothing the court can schedule around, but it’s more of a heads up,” the defense attorney said.
Sedon said his client suffers from chronic, ongoing medical conditions that require care.
Judge Kevin Griffin asked when the case can be tried.
Sedon said there have been talks about resolving the case, but without that resolution, he said a realistic timeline to get medical experts lined up to testify would be a March trial.
Rose Kennedy, the former state’s attorney in Rutland County who now works for the state attorney general’s office which is prosecuting the case, said she is involved in a homicide case which sounds as if it will go to trial in late March into April. Kennedy said there’s still hope this case involving the Kittredges can resolve without a trial.
If the case does go to trial, she said the state’s case will take about a week and a half to present. Sedon said he agreed with that estimate and the case would likely take about seven days to try.
Griffin said he would set the case for a March jury draw with the intention of the trial starting on April 20. The judge said “it’s extraordinarily unlikely” that he would accept a request for a continuance on the matter under any circumstances and wanted to lock in the trial dates. Griffin said the planned surgery for the older Kittredge will need to be scheduled around the trial.
