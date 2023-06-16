Vermont ranks fourth in the nation for child well-being, but is lacking affordable and accessible child care, according to the 2023 Kids Count Data Book.

Released Wednesday, the Data Book is a 50-state report collected by The Annie E. Casey Foundation that presents national and state data from 16 indicators in four domains — economic well-being, education, health and family and community — and ranks the states according to how children are faring overall.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com