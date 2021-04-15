The following is a sampling of calls to Montpelier police in recent days.
April 5
There was a suspicious person outside a home on Main Street.
Medication was found by a child on Ballfield Drive.
Someone was being cruel to a child on Cedar Hill Lane.
Kids were riding a dirt bike on Cummings Street.
April 6
Someone was driving erratically on Route 302.
People were trespassing on River Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Mechanic Street.
April 7
A nuisance dog was reported on Perkins Road.
On Liberty Street, a vehicle was egged.
Water was coming out of the ground on Route 302.
April 8
Drug activity was reported on Northfield Street.
A dog was left in a vehicle on Court Street.
Kids were playing vulgar music on Main Street.
An arrow landed next to someone on Downing Street. Police were unable to determine where it came from.
April 9
A opossum was caught in a trap on Colonial Drive.
Someone was hitting a vehicle with their hand on Main Street.
Keys were found and turned into the police department.
A wallet was found on Barre Street.
April 10
A debit card was found on State Street.
On Taylor Street, a cellphone was lost.
Someone was being harassed on Taylor Street.
April 11
A wallet was lost on River Street.
On Elm Street, a report of someone being cruel to an animal was unfounded.
Someone was driving recklessly on State Street.
A male was lying under a vehicle on Stone Cutters Way.
