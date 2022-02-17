Lisa Miller has pleaded guilty to international parental kidnapping in Vermont’s most notorious custody dispute.
Miller, 53, entered the plea Wednesday during a federal court hearing in New York. Miller was convicted of absconding with the daughter she and another woman, Janet Jenkins, had begun raising together while they were partners in a civil union. Jenkins was awarded full custody after the union was dissolved and Miller took the child and fled to Nicaragua.
Court records indicate that a sentencing hearing has been schedule for June, and Miller faces a potential maximum of three years in prison and $250,000 in fines. Jenkins still has a civil lawsuit pending against Miller and those who participated in the kidnapping. That case was put on hold last year pending the outcome of the criminal case.
Sarah Star, an attorney for Jenkins, said Jenkins supported Miller’s decision to take responsibility, sparing their now-adult daughter, Isabella Miller-Jenkins, the stress of one of her parents undergoing a criminal trial.
“Janet’s hope is with the stress of a trial passed, Isabella will choose to speak to her family, including grandparents, aunts and uncles and especially her new 8-year-old sibling whom she has never met,” Star said. “The Jenkins family wants Isabella to know she has a family that loves and supports her even though she might have been told differently by others.”
Miller and Jenkins entered a civil union in 2000 and decided Miller would conceive through artificial insemination and the two would raise the child together. The couple separated in 2003 and a lengthy custody battle followed, involving courts in Virginia and Vermont. Miller, who became a born-again Christian and renounced her homosexuality and refused to comply with a series of visitation orders. Jenkins was ultimately awarded full custody in 2009.
Miller, however, had already fled the country with the help of a network of anti-gay Christian conservatives. Three members of that network has also been convicted.
Miller left the U.S. from Buffalo, according to court records, putting the case in the jurisdiction of New York’s Western District.
Philip Zodhiates, who prosecutors say organized the kidnapping, was convicted at trial on charges of international parental kidnapping and conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping and sentenced to serve 36 months in prison.
Zodhiates also assisted in the recruitment of Mennonite Pastor Kenneth Miller — no relation — who was tried in the District of Vermont and convicted of international parental kidnapping. He was sentenced to serve 27 months in prison.
A third man, Timothy Miller — also no relation to Lisa Miller — bought Lisa Miller and the child one-way plane tickets from Toronto to Nicaragua and then got them shelter and financial help in the Central American country. He was tried, convicted and sentenced to eight months of time served.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.