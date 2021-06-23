BARRE TOWN — Donna Kelty has received in-person and state recognition for her 32-plus years of service to the town as the long-serving town clerk and treasurer.
Kelty stepped down when her term expired last month. She was replaced by Tina Lunt, a now-former administrative assistant at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, during the town's annual election in May.
Kelty served for 11 years as an assistant town clerk before being elected six times and serving as the town’s clerk and treasurer for 21 years.
Though she is no longer town clerk, Kelty has stuck around since the election in an advisory role to help Lunt get on her feet. She will officially retire at the end of the month.
Local officials weren't sure whether they were going to be able to recognize and thank Kelty for her work in person before July 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But because of the state's high vaccination rate, Tuesday's regular Select Board meeting was packed with residents and current and former town employees there to wish Kelty a happy retirement and congratulate her on a job well done.
Board Member Jack Mitchell read from the resolution passed at the meeting that noted Kelty's accomplishments. Mitchell said she has served “with distinction, streamlining processes; improving services by keeping the office open during the noon hour and offering dog licenses by mail; being a team-player with other departments to solve problems and provide public services.”
He said she has presided over 73 local, state and federal elections. Mitchell said she was involved in groundbreaking elections, including the annual vote last year which was held by drive-thru because of the pandemic. And he said she oversaw what's believed to be the first same-day voter registration election in the state in January 2017.
He said she was named Clerk of the Year and Treasurer of the Year in 2011 by her peers.
Her list of accomplishments was so long it wouldn't fit on one page. Board Chair Paul White said the town's resolutions are typically framed when presented, but they were waiting for a special frame for Kelty's because it was two pages.
The resolution also called for a standing ovation for Kelty. She received a few of those before the night was over.
Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaun, one of the two lawmakers who represent Barre Town in the House, presented Kelty with a resolution passed by the Legislature recognizing her for her service. McFaun said the resolution singles Kelty out as an outstanding clerk and treasurer. He said he knew if there was proposed legislation that might impact the town, he could call Kelty and she'd give him “the straight scoop.”
Tom Koch, the town's moderator and a former legislator said he was wearing blue for Kelty, who is a Democrat. Kelty stood up and applauded Koch which drew laughter from the crowd.
“In all my workings and relationships with her, I have never seen her do anything in a partisan or partial manner. She has been completely objective, impartial, competent and a straight-shooter. And I just want to thank you, Donna, for the clerk you have been and the person you are,” he said.
Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang said when she took the job five years ago, she appreciated how Kelty helped her out.
“It made me feel like I was at home, which I really appreciated,” Wang said.
She said she remembered a time not too long ago when Kelty had gathered her things and was about to leave for the day when someone had called with a question about their property taxes. She said Kelty told her she'd take the call and after hanging up, Kelty told the assistant town manager that residents worry about things like that.
“The fact that you cared that much, it really stuck out to me,” Wang said, thanking Kelty for the example she set.
Lunt, the new town clerk, thanked Kelty for helping her get up to speed over the past month. While she's nervous because Kelty will be leaving next week, Lunt said she's excited to start on her own and appreciated Kelty telling her to call her whenever she needs to.
“I can only hope and pray to live up to all the expectations that you've left because you were truly amazing,” she said.
Kelty thanked everyone for being there for her recognition. She said it's been a wonderful run, but it's time for it to come to an end.
In response to all the kind words she received, she said no clerk works alone.
“You cannot do your job unless you have great staff. And I have been very fortunate during my career to have had a lot of support,” she said.
