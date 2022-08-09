BARRE — Republicans Thomas Kelly and Brian Judd both advanced and Michael Deering II was narrowly the odd man out in a contested primary that fixed the field in the looming race for Barre’s two legislative seats.

Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, and fellow Democrat Jonathan Williams cruised to victory in an uncontested primary that for the first time since 2014 didn’t include retiring lawmaker Tommy Walz, also a Democrat. Anthony, the lone incumbent in this year’s race received 695 votes, while Williams finished with 650. Both will be on the ballot in November.

