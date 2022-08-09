BARRE — Republicans Thomas Kelly and Brian Judd both advanced and Michael Deering II was narrowly the odd man out in a contested primary that fixed the field in the looming race for Barre’s two legislative seats.
Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, and fellow Democrat Jonathan Williams cruised to victory in an uncontested primary that for the first time since 2014 didn’t include retiring lawmaker Tommy Walz, also a Democrat. Anthony, the lone incumbent in this year’s race received 695 votes, while Williams finished with 650. Both will be on the ballot in November.
Meanwhile, Kelly easily paced the field of three Republicans on a day when that party’s primary was clearly the undercard in Barre.
Kelly received 279 votes in what turned into a race for second place that was settled by a fistful of votes. According to unofficial results Judd edged Deering, 194-189.
Deering, who was at the polls when the results were released, didn’t rule out requesting a recount to which he is entitled, but didn’t expect it would change the outcome.
“It was a good race,” said Deering, who represents Ward 3 on the city council. “It’s sad to lose.”
Kelly, a former county prosecutor, said he was humbled by his first-place finish and eager to become the first Republican to represent Barre in the State House since Leo Valliere was elected in 2006.
“I’m pleased with the support of the voters and look forward to the campaign,” he said.
Twice elected Washington County States Attorney, Kelly said he wasn’t sure what to expect in what was his return to politics. He also went out of his way to praise Deering, who he said ran an energetic campaign.
“He (Deering) has a future in politics,” he said. “I hope he sticks with it.”
Unless something changes, Judd’s narrow second place finish means he and Kelly will be the Republican nominees and join Anthony and Williams — both Democrats — on the November ballot.
Barring a recount that reverses the results, Deering is officially out of the mix — narrowing the field in a way that wouldn’t have been true had Judd finished third in Tuesday’s voting.
A loss for Judd on Tuesday wouldn’t have kept his name off the ballot in November because he hedged his bets and filed the paperwork required to run as an independent before last week’s deadline.
Had Judd finished third, his candidacy would have continued in a way Deering’s can’t because he didn’t enter the Republican primary prepared to lose and run anyway as an independent.
Judd did, but didn’t have to worry about it based on his top-two finish on Tuesday.
Attempts to reach Judd for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday night, but his “conservative first” philosophy appealed to just enough Republican voters to represent the party in November.
It was a breakthrough for Judd who lost a close race for a Ward 2 seat on the City Council to Teddy Waszazak nearly 18 months ago. Judd requested, but wasn’t entitled to a recount and went on to sue the city in a case he lost in superior court and ultimately on appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court.
Deering is entitled to a recount and while he may request one, that’s where he drew the line.
“I will not take it further than that,” he said, suggesting he would comfortably focus on his role as a city councilor.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.