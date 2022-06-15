BARRE – Two juveniles are facing criminal charges and others soon could be for their role in an assault that sent a 14-year-old Barre boy to the hospital Monday afternoon with what police described as “significant injuries.”
According to police, the victim was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, where he was treated for injuries and later released.
Based on their preliminary investigation, police said the boy was approached on the bike path by a “group of juveniles” prompting a “fight” during which he was “repeatedly punched and kicked in the head.”
Police have since charged one juvenile with aggravated assault and another with simple assault and disorderly conduct and indicated “further charges may be pending against other juveniles.”
If police have identified a motive for the assault, which remains under investigation, they didn’t provide one in a brief press release that was issued even as social media posts that distorted the incident while demanding answers were being taken down and officials at nearby Barre City Elementary and Middle School reached out to parents.
“… You may have heard, either through the rumor mill or by a direct report, that there was a violent incident after school hours on the bike path on Monday,” Hayden Coon and Pierre Laflamme wrote in the Wednesday afternoon email. “One of our students bears the marks of that violence and we are left to question what we can do to keep our students safe.”
Coon and Laflamme vowed to continue to work with law enforcement and community agencies to identify ways to ensure student safety and noted one step has been taken in the wake of Monday’s assault.
“… Several staff joined some community members in the simple act of walking the bike path after school for the remainder of the school year,” they wrote. “This is a visible reminder to students that we care about them past 3:45 (p.m.) and beyond the boundaries of school grounds. This is just one way the Barre community can collectively act to take our public spaces back.”
The co-principals closed by inviting children and parents “struggling with what occurred Monday” to contact them, the school’s guidance counselors, or other “trusted supports here at the school.”
One social media post that portrayed the school as uncaring and mistakenly suggested the victim of the assault was in the intensive care unit was removed before police issued the news release Wednesday afternoon.
