MIDDLESEX — After a year lost to COVID 19, Girls Rock Vermont, a music education camp for girls and gender non-conforming youth, is back at Camp Meade in Middlesex for its 10th season.
Girls Rock gets underway on Aug. 9, runs through Aug. 13, and culminates with a live performance by the newly minted bands.
The day camp is open to girls and gender non-conforming youth ages 8-18 regardless of musical experience or economic background. Enrollment is closed for this year.
“We are so excited about running a camp this year. It is a meaningful space for staff and campers. We all learn so much from being there. It is a powerful space for everyone to be themselves in community,” said Linda Bassick, camp director.
Campers learn how to play musical instruments, (electric ukulele, guitar, bass, drums or keyboards), form a band, write songs, perform their own music, and participate in workshops and activities. Campers attend classes including instrument instruction and songwriting. A portion of each day is dedicated to band practice and to the creation of an original song under the supervision of a band manager.
Workshops are designed to build self-esteem, encourage self-expression and empower campers to perform their songs in a public showcase. Workshop topics may include ‘zine writing (low-tech, low-cost publications that can be made by an author without any particular expertise in printing, or professional editing), body image, stage presence, songwriting, and bullying. The camp also offers workshops on women in media, consent and boundaries, and feminism.
Girls Rock encourages all forms of musical expression including country, reggae, folk, hip hop, metal, or any other genre the campers can think of or invent. No experience is necessary, just a willingness to try something new, work together, make some noise, and, most importantly, be heard.
Due to the fact that COVID-19 is still present, campers will be encouraged to wear masks and, weather permitting, the camp will take place entirely outdoors.
“This year we accepted 20 campers which is a smaller group than we usually have because of the pandemic. In years past, we had two sessions of 25 each,” Bassick said. “Rock and roll for young girls is fantastic. The music world is a male world and this is the opposite of that.”
During the five-day camp, participants are grouped with peers according to their ages. They may or may not have any experience playing an instrument when they start, but they will by the end of the week when all five of the bands showcase their week learning by performing the songs they have written and rehearsed, Bassick said.
This campers performance, which is open to the public, is set for Friday, Aug. 13, at the Camp Meade stage.
Girls Rock Vermont began in 2011 as part of the Riot Girl movement that started in the Seattle area. Girls Rock Vermont is associated with more than 200 similar non-profit camps around the world.
“There’s a lot of things that happen to girls along the way that makes them think being in a rock band is not for them. It is for them. We’re trying to combat the whole patriarchal society that is telling them they’re not allowed to do things. They’re often told to sit down and be quiet and we’re telling them to be loud,” said Bassick, who has led the camp since 2013. She said the biggest age group of kids who attend the camp are 11- to 12-year-olds.
“Camp Meade is more than delighted to provide a place for Girls Rock. We need more opportunities for girls and women to be able to see and have support and access to. The business of the music world is still largely male and it will be a much better and more creative world if more women are in it at every level. There would be no major league baseball without the peewee leagues. Rock on Girls — write and play and sing your songs. Lead on,” said Russ Bennett, one of the owners of Camp Meade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.