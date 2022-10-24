BARRE — A judge has found a Worcester man accused of killing local mechanic Michael Stone in a Nov. 2018 crash not competent to stand trial.
The Washington County state’s attorney now wants his ability to drive revoked.
Jonathan Townsend, 47, has been charged with a felony count of gross negligent vehicle operation with death resulting. If convicted, Townsend could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in May 2019 in Washington County criminal court in Barre. He has been released on conditions.
Townsend was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 on East Barre Road in November 2018, according to court records. Police said he was pulling a homemade, unregistered trailer that had a small tractor on it.
Stone, who was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban, was behind him, according to court records.
Police said the trailer, which was connected to the truck with two chains and a strap, detached and hit Stone’s vehicle head-on. The force of the crash caused the tractor to land upside down in the roadway, according to court records.
Stone was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the owner of Stone’s Service Station on Washington Street in Barre, a business he bought in October 1985. Stone was known throughout the community for being a strong family man and deeply devoted to his customers, neighbors and friends through many years.
Psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Weker conducted a competency evaluation on Townsend and found he has a low IQ, he has suffered multiple significant head injuries resulting in a traumatic brain injury, and he suffers from depression, according to court records. Weker reported these issues would impact Townsend’s ability to properly communicate with his attorney, Robert Sheftman.
The doctor said the depression could be treated, but Townsend may still be found incompetent to stand trial after an evaluation based on the intellectual disability or the TBI, which have no known interventions.
Townsend also was evaluated by Dr. John Donnelly, a psychologist, for possible developmental disabilities. According to court records, Donnelly diagnosed Townsend with major depressive disorder, borderline or low intellectual functioning, neurocognitive disorder likely related to the TBI and being a very slow processor.
On Aug. 29, Judge Kevin Griffin issued an order finding Townsend not competent to stand trial.
In the order, the judge said, “This is not a case where Defendant refuses to work cooperatively with counsel. Quite the opposite. Defendant trusts and likes his attorney, but there are limitations to what an attorney can do for a client who lacks the fundamental ability to meaningfully engage in the court process or one’s defense.”
In response to the order, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault filed a motion asking to have Townsend’s conditions of release changed. Thibault asked the judge to bar Townsend from driving. The prosecutor also asked for a prohibition against using marijuana for Townsend, as the evaluations noted Townsend uses marijuana, which could exacerbate his depression.
Thibault said in the motion the state will be seeking an order of non-hospitalization for Townsend requiring him to participate in treatment of his depression.
“With respect to driving, the court has now concluded that the Defendant is not competent to stand trial on the basis of the reports of Dr. Weker and Dr. Donnelly. Much of the analysis focuses on the Defendant being incapable of processing rapidly or being overly deferential to others. Driving requires attentiveness, adherence to clear safety standards and rules, and cannot be done by proxy. The State asserts that until restored to competency public safety requires that the Defendant abstain from driving a motor vehicle,” Thibault wrote in the motion.
The prosecutor wrote in a footnote that Townsend cannot “have his cake, and eat it too” by both finding he cannot understand or participate in the court process, but he can still be trusted to drive.
A hearing was held Wednesday at the courthouse in Barre to determine next steps for the case following the judge’s order finding Townsend not competent.
Thibault said competency may be able to be restored for Townsend if his depression and marijuana use are treated. He said the state would move for a reevaluation of Townsend once treatment is complete to see if he is competent to stand trial.
Griffin said he did not receive the motion until the day of the hearing, despite Thibault filing it on Oct. 12. He said he would need to set the matter for a hearing.
The judge had questioned if the court could hold such a hearing, given the competency finding. Sheftman noted a guardian ad litem has already been appointed for Townsend. That’s someone who is appointed by a court to look out for the best interests of party in a case if the party cannot do that themselves. Such positions are often seen in cases involving children who may not have the ability to understand the court process they are involved in.
Thibault said, “I am appalled in some ways by the proposition that Mr. Townsend can operate, whenever he wants, a motor vehicle after killing someone. And yet, he can’t sit through and understand a court hearing without the assistance of a guardian ad litem or a team of people assisting him. Something doesn’t compute there.”
The prosecutor also has filed a motion seeking a subpoena of materials from the state Department of Mental Health. Thibault said while he believes Townsend is someone in need of treatment, the department disagrees. He said the information he’s seeking will help him better understand how the department came to its conclusion.
Sheftman said according to state law, Townsend does not meet the criteria of someone in need of treatment.
The department, through attorney Robert Backus, filed a motion looking to quash the subpoena, stating the information Thibault is seeking is protected under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Griffin said at Wednesday’s hearing the tragic nature of this case has never been lost on the court.
“The issues are complicated,” the judge said. “And, frankly, a lot of the issues that Mr. Thibault is raising are in those difficult gray areas that I don’t think, frankly, the Legislature has done a great job of addressing.”
The judge noted Townsend’s conditions of release have now been in place for years, and there is no indication he’s violated them.
A hearing on the motion to amend Townsend’s conditions of release will be scheduled for a later date.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.