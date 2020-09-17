A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking to stop Vermont’s efforts at mail-in voting.
In a ruling issued Wednesday, Judge Geoffrey Crawford denied a motion for preliminary injunction and granted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was brought by five Vermont residents who claimed Secretary of State James Condos’ efforts at universal mail-in voting violated their Constitutional rights.
Crawford found that the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the lawsuit.
“The plaintiff’s case begins and ends with the issue of standing,” Crawford wrote. “This is a constitutional requirement which operates as a check on the ability of litigants to file claims for injuries which are insufficiently specific and direct in their effect on the plaintiff. ... Cases in which plaintiffs assert ‘generalized grievances’ of unlawful government action are commonly dismissed on standing grounds.”
Crawford wrote that plaintiffs must show an injury that is “actual or imminent, not conjectural or hypothetical” and that the only claim they had brought was “theoretical.” He also ruled that the plaintiffs were not specifically affected by the change in a manner different from any other voter.
Crawford also rejected an argument made at a hearing Tuesday that the procedures that would allow them to vote even if their mail-in ballot was sent to the wrong place were difficult enough that it might deprive the plaintiffs of their right to vote. The ruling said that because the lawsuit was not a class action, he had to consider how likely that was to apply to the plaintiffs, who included a sitting town clerk as well as current and former members of the Legislature.
“These are sophisticated voters who have gone to considerable lengths to obtain counsel skilled in election law and to file a lawsuit in federal court,” Crawford wrote. “Of all people likely to be confused about how to vote, these five plaintiffs must be last on the list. The court will not enjoin a statewide mailing because one or more of these plaintiffs may be confused by the non-receipt of a separate mailing last month in connection with the primary election.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.