MONTPELIER – A judge has tossed out the appeal of a state land use permit for a proposed parking garage in Montpelier, saying the project wasn’t subject to Act 250 in the first place.
State Environmental Court Judge Thomas Walsh issued a decision Tuesday saying because the garage is a municipal project and is on less than 10 acres of land it is not subject to Act 250 jurisdiction. Lawyers for the city had argued as much and expected such a result. The project had initially been given an Act 250 permit, but that was appealed by residents Les Blomberg and Daniel Costin.
The garage is a joint project with the city and the Bashara family, which plans to build an 81-room Hampton Inn hotel on land it owns behind its Capitol Plaza Hotel on State Street.
The project has been in a legal battle for over a year because a group of residents who oppose the garage appealed the Act 250 permit the project received from the District 5 Environmental Commission, as well as the local zoning permit approved by the city's Development Review Board. Both appeals were filed with the state's Environmental Court.
In a statement, City Manager William Fraser said: “As he did recently in the zoning case, the Judge recognized that this is an independent municipal project. These decisions reinforce that the city put itself through a higher level of initial review than was legally required. This Act 250 decision is the next step toward the successful conclusion of these legal proceedings. We look forward to using our collective energies and resources more productively.”
Attorney James Dumont, of Bristol, represents Blomberg and Costin. Dumont said Thursday he was going to file a motion seeking clarification on the judge’s order. He said he wasn’t sure if the decision was intended to be a final judgment. If so, he said the decision will be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
The appeal of the DRB permit appears to remain intact.
David Rugh, of Stitzel, Page and Fletcher in Burlington, is one of the attorneys representing the city in the appeal. Rugh told the City Council last week if the case gets appealed to the Supreme Court it would delay the project by another year.
At last week’s regular meeting, the council was presented with a new design for the garage which would give it a slightly smaller footprint and make it a little taller in an effort to address some of the concerns raised in the appeals.
The new design reduces the amount of parking spaces from 348 to 345. It also will need to have level parking decks for this design. The previous design had sloped decks. If the project goes forward, the garage would be shortened lengthwise by 27 feet, from east to west, and make it about 10 feet taller at its highest point when compared to the previous design.
Dumont said the new design reduces the amount of public parking spaces.
“This is huge. The principal justification for the project that has motivated many supporters for years has been to increase the number of parking spaces for shoppers. Well the new plans are going to cause a substantial drop in the number of parking spaces as compared to the preexisting conditions,” he said.
Currently, the Capitol Plaza has 185 parking spots for its customers and the public and Christ Episcopal Church has 10 spots. There are 52 public spots from the Heney Lot.
Under the new design, there would be 345 parking spaces in the garage. Of those, 200 would be reserved for use by those at the Hampton Inn and another 110 would be for private permits, leaving 35 spaces in the garage specifically for public use. According to the city, the church would have its private parking spaces reduced to six. The Heney Lot would also see a reduction in parking spots, bringing the number of public spots to 14 and the number of public spots behind the Capitol Plaza would be 43. So the number of parking spots designated specifically for public use would be decreased from 118 to 92.
Fraser wrote in an email Thursday, “Nothing has changed with regard to parking usage. We have said all along that we would be adding 160 net new spaces in downtown. The Capitol Plaza and Permit holder spaces can be used by the public anytime they are not occupied.”
The City Council is expected to discuss the parking garage at its meeting Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.