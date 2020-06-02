BARRE – It's now in the hands of a judge whether a Northfield man accused of throwing boiling food on a woman will have his bail revoked because he's now accused of trying to get the victim to change her story.
Branden D. Premont, 26, faces in Washington County criminal court in Barre felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault due to having a prior domestic assault conviction, obstruction of justice and violating an abuse prevention order and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and violating conditions of release. Premont has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on $30,000 bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
For the domestic assault charges, the victim told police Premont had dumped a pot of boiling macaroni and cheese on her during an argument in February. The victim showed police pictures of the severe burns she suffered on her chest, according to court records.
The victim told police she was afraid Premont was going to kill her.
She also showed police videos of Premont being verbally abusive and destroying the residence they lived in, according to court records. Police said one of the videos showed Premont throwing what appeared to be a table leg at the victim.
The victim told police about another incident in February where Premont slapped her in the face and threatened her with a gun.
For the obstruction of justice and violating an abuse prevention order and conditions of release charges, police said Premont has been in contact with the victim after his arraignment on the assault charges in March. According to court records, Premont was asking others to contact the victim on his behalf and wrote letters to her.
Police said the records show Premont telling another person he’s going to try and get the charges dropped and will have the victim’s help.
Court records show on May 19 Premont sent the victim a message saying, “You know you could email my lawyer saying it was an accident id come home babe. I threw it at the floor or punch stove and the water flew up!!!!! That’s all. We know what happened and I’m sorry but I wanna come home.”
Recently the victim was in communication with the state’s attorney’s office saying she wanted Premont to be released.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault filed a motion Tuesday seeking to have Premont's bail revoked because he was trying to get the victim to change her story. A hearing was held on the motion Tuesday at the courthouse in Barre.
As part of his motion, Thibault included an email from the victim to his office which was sent on April 10. The email is a statement from the victim saying Premont had been manipulating and abusing her for years. She wrote, “I do not feel his release would be anything but a way for him to manipulate the system.”
The victim wrote she did not feel safe unless Premont were behind bars.
On May 12 she sent Thibault's office an email saying she no longer wanted Premont behind bars. She wrote she felt Premont getting released was best for him and she no longer feared for her life. According to court records, Premont started having contact with the victim in mid-April.
A few hours after Premont sent the victim the message on May 19 about the boiling food incident being an accident, she sent Thibault's office another email saying, “I wanted to say that the water incident was a mutual argument and I feel was an accident.”
The victim took the stand Tuesday to talk about the inconsistencies in her story. She talked about not being “in a clear mind” when she spoke to police about the assaults. The victim said she was angry with Premont and didn't give police the whole story. She said she was under a lot of stress and suffered from anxiety and anger issues.
While repeatedly saying she wasn't lying, the victim said she wasn't accurate when talking about the boiling food. She testified Tuesday Premont had thrown the food all over the kitchen and did not throw it directly at her, though she told police it was thrown at her directly.
She talked about still loving Premont and the pair were working on getting back together. The victim said she has had time to think since talking to police and recognized she hadn't given police fair and accurate information.
The victim also testified she had been in contact with Premont on an almost daily basis since April, despite him having conditions of release not to have contact with her. She also applied for and was given a relief from abuse order against Premont barring him from contacting her. The relief from abuse order is still active and the victim said she has been trying for a month to get it lifted but hasn't been successful because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The victim also testified Tuesday she had been in contact with Premont since learning Friday about the initial bail review hearing that was held Monday.
Judge Mary Morrissey said she would need to review the evidence in the case, including the numerous phone calls between the victim, Premont and others, before issuing a written decision on whether to revoke Premont's right to bail. The judge said at Monday's hearing she had serious concerns that the allegation against Premont of obstructing justice could be “a threat to the integrity of the judicial system.”
