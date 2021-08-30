BARRE — Judge Mary Morrissey got her own treatment court graduation ceremony Monday, with a big “thank you” to the judge from those that have worked with her for the past three years.
The judge is rotating out of the Washington County criminal court next week and will be replaced by Judge Kevin Griffin.
Griffin was in attendance to observe Monday’s drug treatment court docket. The proceedings started how they typically do, with treatment court participants letting the judge know how things have been going since they last spoke, including the challenges or successes they’ve experienced while trying to overcome addiction.
After checking in, Elliott McElroy, the coordinator of the treatment court, stood up and acknowledged Monday was Morrissey’s last time overseeing the program.
McElroy said it was going to be hard to say goodbye to the judge.
She said judges typically rotate out after a year, so the program was lucky to have Judge Morrissey for three.
“We have worked over the last three years to continue to bring our program to a place where people can be proud to be in treatment court,” she said.
McElroy said the judge has been “an inspiration” in her approach to those in treatment court. She said Morrissey is kind, caring and expresses love in an appropriate way while also holding people accountable. While program participants might have been uncomfortable at times with facing the judge when they needed some accountability, McElroy said they knew the judge was doing it because she believed in them and wanted to see them achieve their goals in life.
Both those who went through the program and those still in it praised the judge for being consistent, fair, direct and honest. They talked about how the judge helped turn their lives around and gave them a new appreciation for the judicial system.
Meggan Guyett, a current treatment court participant, thanked the judge for holding her accountable for her actions.
“I appreciate that because without it I don’t know where I’d be,” Guyett said.
Daniel Davis, another current treatment court participant, fought back tears talking about the death of a parent he experienced while in the program.
“You were there for one of the most difficult experiences that I’ve ever had to go through,” Davis said.
He said without Morrissey and the rest of the treatment team, he likely wouldn’t be standing there addressing them.
“I’m so glad that I’m part of this program and I’m so glad that I had the chance to share that experience with you because you helped me a lot,” he said.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said he appreciated the time Morrissey set aside for the program. Thibault said the court has a busy docket, but any time someone in the program was struggling, she would make time for them.
“Those moments of taking the time to talk to somebody about their problems is frequently, in my view, what keeps them from using,” he said.
Thibault said the program has been fortunate to have Morrissey as its head.
The judge thanked everyone for the kind words. She said it was a hard day for her. Morrissey said she had the privilege of participating in so many different people’s paths that they walk in order to achieve recovery.
“It has been an honor for me to do that,” she said.
The judge said she suspects she’s learned just as much about herself over the past three years as the treatment court participants have learned about themselves. She said she’s watched participants fail and succeed and she’s continued to be amazed at the resilience and determination they show.
“I have been inspired by each and every one of you in this program. Not only the participants, but also the people on the (treatment) team. I think I am a better judge for having been here. I think I’m a better person for having been here. I’m going to miss each and every one of you after I leave, but I look so forward to coming back and being here for your graduations. So thank you for letting me be part of your journey. I truly appreciate it. I am grateful for it,” Morrissey said.
