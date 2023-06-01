Quality Inn 0523
The Quality Inn in Rutland is shown here. On Thursday, a judge denied a motion to halt the ending of a pandemic-era housing program.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

MONTPELIER — A judge has denied Vermont Legal Aid’s motion to halt the ending of a pandemic-era housing program.

Vermont Superior Court Judge Timothy Tomasi issued the ruling on Thursday, several hours after a hearing where he heard from attorneys representing Vermont Legal Aid, as well as lawyers defending the Department for Children and Families, and the Agency of Human Services.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

