CALAIS — If a Collar Hill Road woman wants them back, a superior court judge has ruled she’ll have to hold her horses.
A court case local officials say was a long time coming, but didn’t take long to resolve, recently produced a split decision that leaves Elisabeth Shedd’s once frequently free-roaming horses in limbo.
Judge Robert Mello upheld the town’s right to impound Shedd’s four horses under an ordinance that was written just for them. However, Mello rejected the town’s request Shedd be permanently prohibited from keeping horses, or other livestock, anywhere in Calais.
Mello concluded the permanent injunction sought by the town exceeds the scope of the “Ordinance to Regulate Livestock Running at Large” the select board adopted in July 2021 in an effort to address what is described in court records as a years-long problem involving Shedd’s horses.
It is one that, records indicate, generated “dozens” of complaints from residents who live close (and some not so close) to Shedd’s property in the months leading up to the adoption of an ordinance that went into effect in September 2021. It was put to the test following a fresh spate of complaints last spring.
According to court records, Shedd’s horses eventually were corralled off her property in the middle of a March 1 snowstorm last year, and eventually impounded by the town following a string of complaints in mid-May.
The town has been footing the bill for boarding the horses ever since and, Mello ruled, will continue to do so for the time-being.
Mello rejected Shedd’s request her horses be immediately returned to her, notwithstanding her insistence she would comply with an ordinance that records indicate she repeatedly violated — sometimes intentionally.
Mello indicated that wasn’t his call.
“Under the ordinance it is up to the town, not the defendant or the court, to decide what remedial action must be taken before an offender may get his or her livestock back,” Mello wrote, hinting that hadn’t yet happened.
“The defendant (Shedd) is entitled to receive a written notice from the town spelling out what remedial action the town will require her to complete before she can get her horses back,” Mello wrote, adding: “She (Shedd) will need to complete that work, and reimburse the town for its impoundment expenses, before she can demand her horses back.”
Under the local ordinance, the town is required to provide written notice of required “remedial action” designed to prevent future violations within 24 hours after impounding livestock. That step was seemingly skipped in favor of seeking the permanent injunction that was just denied.
Not counting legal fees associated with the case, the town has incurred what Mello described as “several thousand dollars” in costs associated with boarding and caring for Shedd’s horses for seven months.
Mello suggested the solution to what was characterized as a chronic problem could be found in the town’s ordinance.
“The town may require the defendant (Shedd) to take such remedial action as is necessary to reasonably assure that her horses do not escape from her property,” he wrote, noting that could range from upgrading buildings and fencing, to taking Shedd’s mental health history into consideration. “The town may require the defendant (Shedd) to make suitable arrangements for others to take care of her horses for her if she needs to be hospitalized in the future or is otherwise unable to care for them herself for any reason.”
Assuming her horses are eventually returned, Mello ruled Shedd must abide by the local ordinance, which includes abandoning her practice of walking them untethered along local roads.
Though Mello rejected some of the town’s requests, he defended the premise of the local ordinance.
“Declaring livestock running at large to be a public nuisance is a reasonable exercise of the towns’ regulatory powers and falls squarely within the scope of its statutory authority,” he wrote, noting the evidence suggested Shedd’s horses were frequently off her property and, testimony suggested in some cases that was intentional.
Intentional or not, Mello said, there are reasons to keep large animals from roaming around town.
“Having horses loose on a public road is a significant public safety hazard because of the serious risk they pose to drivers,” he wrote.
