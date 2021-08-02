BARRE — A judge has ordered a Northfield teen will continue to be held without bail for allegedly trying to kill two people by pushing their vehicle over an embankment in March.
Aleksander “Sasha” Cherkasov, 19, faces two felony counts of attempted second-degree murder, felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice and first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, gross negligent operation and unlawful mischief.
If convicted, Cherkasov faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is being held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Cherkasov has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges he faces in Washington County criminal court.
According to court records, Cherkasov got into an argument with his girlfriend on March 20. She called a friend to pick her up, and police said Cherkasov drove into the side of the friend’s vehicle, nearly hitting the victim and bending the vehicle’s door. The victims told police Cherkasov rammed the vehicle repeatedly with them inside and tried to push it over an embankment.
Police said the victims reported they were able to get out of the vehicle and Cherkasov drove away, only to return and push the empty vehicle over the cliff. Police said the vehicle was found 40 to 50 feet down the bank resting against a tree.
Cherkasov is accused of punching the ex-girlfriend in the face and throwing her to the ground.
Police said Cherkasov had been on the run since the incident. He was arrested in Las Vegas on June 5 and was returned to Vermont last month.
Attorney Jessica Burke, who represents Cherkasov, wants her client released to the custody of his father. Burke argued the state can’t prove Cherkasov tried to kill the victims because he stopped pushing the vehicle when they got out and there were no reports stating he tried to run them down when they were on foot.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault filed a motion asking the court to hold Cherkasov without bail. The state’s attorney said Cherkasov is clearly a risk of flight after leaving the state for months.
Because of Thibualt’s motion, a weight of the evidence hearing was held last week where the state presented what it had for the case. The evidence consisted of police affidavits, sworn statements and photos of the scene.
Judge Mary Morrissey issued her decision Monday, stating Cherkasov will continue to be held without bail. The judge said the evidence presented showed he tried to push the vehicle over the bank when the victims were still inside. The judge was required to look at the evidence in a “light most favorable to the state” in accordance with state law for such proceedings.
Morrissey said Cherkasov’s actions show he would pose a significant risk to the victims’ safety if he were released.
Cherkasov is facing an obstruction of justice charge for allegedly contacting his former girlfriend while he was in custody and telling her not to testify against him, according to court records.
The judge questioned releasing Cherkasov to the custody of his father, Pavel Cherkasov. The older Cherkasov testified he didn’t have any contact with his son when the younger Cherkasov was on the run, except for a text message telling his son to turn himself in shortly after the incident.
“However, in contravention of Mr. Cherksov’s advice, Defendant left Vermont and had no contact with Mr. Cherkasov over the next several weeks, raising questions as to what influence Mr. Cherkasov has, if any, over Defendant’s decision-making process,” the judge wrote.
The judge noted the only reason the younger Cherksaov is in custody is because of a coordinated effort by law enforcement to bring him in on the warrant issued for his arrest.
