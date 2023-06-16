BURLINGTON — A fourth defendant, who officials say is considered dangerous due to multiple firearm convictions, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to peddle drugs as part of a major trafficking case in Washington County in 2022, records show.

Terry “Biggs” Catchings Jr., 28, of Detroit, Michigan, is named in the third federal indictment with conspiring to distribute heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine between July 2022 and Aug. 4, 2022.