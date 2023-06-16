BURLINGTON — A fourth defendant, who officials say is considered dangerous due to multiple firearm convictions, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to peddle drugs as part of a major trafficking case in Washington County in 2022, records show.
Terry “Biggs” Catchings Jr., 28, of Detroit, Michigan, is named in the third federal indictment with conspiring to distribute heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine between July 2022 and Aug. 4, 2022.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ordered Catchings detained Wednesday pending trial after prosecutors said he would be a danger to the community. Defense lawyer Kevin Henry did not contest the detention request.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Catchings was arrested on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder in 2014 after three witnesses identified him as the shooter of a man driving an Impala near the East English Village Prep Academy in Detroit, records show. A jury acquitted him on the murder charge, but found him guilty for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, court records note. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
In 2019, Catchings and his sister, then a Detroit police officer, were arrested and charged with firearm offenses after a dispute at a wedding reception resulted in brandishing and discharging of firearms, records show. News accounts indicated Catchings fired his sister’s police department-issued handgun. It appears he received a one-year prison term for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, records show.
Also named in the new indictment are Fredrick “Momo” Campbell II, 19, of Detroit, and Jason “Jay” Sicely, 35, of Barre, on charges of being part of the Vermont-based conspiracy that distributed the three drugs, the indictment said. The two men face an additional count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and meth in August 2022, records show.
Authorities arrested Campbell on Aug. 4, 2022, and Sicely on Jan. 19, 2023. Both have pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court.
The drug conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.