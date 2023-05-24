BRATTLEBORO — A Vermont Superior Court judge has ruled there is no probable cause to charge two state troopers with simple assault in connection with firing a bean bag at an out-of-control man who had smashed windows and damaged a Newfane home last summer.

Judge Katherine A. Hayes said there was a lack of evidence to charge Sgt. Ryan Wood and Trooper Zachary Trocki in the case involving Marshall “Todd” Dean, who fell off a roof after refusing to follow multiple police commands.

