BRATTLEBORO — A Vermont Superior Court judge has ruled there is no probable cause to charge two state troopers with simple assault in connection with firing a bean bag at an out-of-control man who had smashed windows and damaged a Newfane home last summer.
Judge Katherine A. Hayes said there was a lack of evidence to charge Sgt. Ryan Wood and Trooper Zachary Trocki in the case involving Marshall “Todd” Dean, who fell off a roof after refusing to follow multiple police commands.
“The court is unable to find probable cause for the charge. The affidavit fails to establish that the shooting of the (bean bag) caused Mr. Dean’s fall and injury,” Hayes wrote.
Hayes said she did find there was reason to file misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment against the two troopers, who are due for arraignment next Tuesday in court in Brattleboro.
More details about the case began to emerge Wednesday with the judge finding probable cause on one of two charges based on a 10-page affidavit by Detective Sgt. Sam Truex. Truex outlined the details of the incident that happened on Vermont 30 in Newfane during the early morning hours of June 17, 2022. About five pages are the transcripts of what the two troopers said during police interviews.
State police reported that troopers received two calls from residents on Loop Road indicating somebody was calling for help about 2:12 a.m. A homeowner, Russell Buzby, 56, subsequently called to report his home was being destroyed and windows smashed by “Todd Dean” and that “he just lost it.”
A fourth person called a few minutes later reporting somebody was calling for help.
Wood, 36, and Trocki, 29, who were both off-duty, were called to the scene and found Dean on the roof of Buzby’s home, police said. Dean was armed with a sickle-style saw with about a 16- to 18-inch blade, police said. Dean, according to police body cameras, was asked repeatedly — about 20 times according to the affidavit — to drop the saw, but he refused, Truex said.
The homeowner reported he thought Dean had used heroin or cocaine, the sworn affidavit said. Wood, a former drug investigator, said based on the conduct he believed it was more likely methamphetamines.
Dean was warned a bean bag would be used, but Trocki said the shotgun misfired the first time. The bean bag struck him on the second shot, police said.
After being struck with the bean bag, Dean went down on his knees and crawled to the edge of the back roof where he fell out of camera view, Truex said.
He was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with head injuries.
Attorney General Charity Clark's office distributed a statement late Wednesday afternoon repeating a message from last week: “Prosecutors are subject to particular rules of professional responsibility that prevent us from commenting at this time.”
Attorney David Sleigh, who represents Wood, said he was pleased with the partial victory. He said his client will fight the second charge.
