BARRE — A judge has denied the state’s motion to hold an East Montpelier man accused of sexually abusing children without bail while the case is pending.

Chad Hurlburt, 42, is facing 14 criminal charges, including felony counts of sexual assault on a victim younger than 13, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, aggravated sexual assault on a child, accessory to aggravated sexual assault on a child and accessory to sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Hurlburt has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

