BARRE — A judge has denied the state’s motion to hold an East Montpelier man accused of sexually abusing children without bail while the case is pending.
Chad Hurlburt, 42, is facing 14 criminal charges, including felony counts of sexual assault on a victim younger than 13, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, aggravated sexual assault on a child, accessory to aggravated sexual assault on a child and accessory to sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Hurlburt has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
He was initially arraigned on one set of charges in November. In that case, police said a girl had reported Hurlburt had sexually assaulted her when she and a family member lived with him. The victim reported the assaults started when she was 10 years old and continued until she was 12, according to court records.
Police said they also learned about another incident involving a male child who was younger than 10 years old of whom Hurlburt had part-time custody. This child reported Hurlburt would allow the child to have sex with a woman Hurlburt had been in a relationship with, according to court records. Police said the woman, who has an IQ of 72, classifying her as developmentally delayed, told investigators she didn’t want to have sex with children, but did so in this case because she loved Hurlburt.
Hurlburt picked up more charges in January after police said they learned about a third child, a girl who was 11 or 12 years old at the time of the alleged offenses, who reported Hurlburt had molested her multiple times and sexually assaulted her once. Police said this victim was interviewed in December and reported Hurlburt tried to force her and the male child he had custody of to have sex with each other while Hurlburt watched. This victim reported she and the other child made it look like they had sex with each other, but didn’t actually have sex, according to court records.
Hurlburt had been released on conditions after his arraignment in November. The state filed a motion seeking to have Hurlburt held without bail after his arraignment in January. Judge Kevin Griffin ordered Hurlburt held pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing. That hearing was held on Jan. 20.
Griffin then issued a decision signed on Feb. 4 stating Hurlburt would not be held without bail. Instead, the judge said Hurlburt would be held on $15,000 bail, with 10%, or $1,500, needed to be posted to secure his release. He also would be released to the custody of a family member who would act as a responsible adult and could face their own criminal charges if they fail to report Hurlburt for violating his conditions of release, which include no contact with the victims and a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. He also is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact or electronic communications with any child younger than 16.
In his decision, Judge Griffin noted Hurlburt had been released on conditions in November and abided by those conditions. Griffin said police have been investigating Hurlburt since April 2022 and Hurlburt was aware of that investigation, having participated in interviews with police in September and November. He said Hurlburt was facing multiple life sentences after his arraignment in November.
“Simply stated, Defendant had ample time to flee the jurisdiction while the investigation unfolded, but never did,” the judge said.
Griffin said Hurlburt has life-long ties to the county, lacks a prior criminal record, has no history of flight and is complying with conditions of release. Given all of these factors, the judge said he could safely exercise his discretion and allow Hurlburt to be released on a secured appearance bond and conditions.
Hurlburt is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
