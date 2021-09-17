MONTPELIER — Chief Superior Judge Brian Grearson will retire effective Nov. 1.
The Vermont Judiciary announced Judge Thomas Zonay will replace the Barre native.
Grearson practiced law in Central Vermont for nearly 30 years before being appointed a superior judge in 2004. The state Supreme Court appointed him chief superior judge in 2014 where he oversees the trial courts.
Chief Justice Paul Reiber said in a statement, “On behalf of the Court, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Judge Grearson for his hard work on behalf of the Court and throughout his tireless efforts to address the many challenges we have faced. Vermont’s judiciary is a vital institution of democracy that ensures equal justice under the law. Judge Grearson’s work in support of the courts has been distinctive, accruing to the benefit of every person in our great state. The current public health crisis has been particularly challenging and Judge Grearson has often shown the way leading with knowledge and heart toward our mission of access to justice for all. We wish him well in his retirement.”
On Zonay’s appointment, the chief justice said Zonay is “a knowledgeable, hardworking and committed public servant.” Zonay was appointed a judge in 2007 and practiced for 18 years before that in Rutland and Woodstock.
