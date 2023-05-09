BARRE — A judge has granted the state’s request to hold without bail a New Hampshire man accused of shoving his hand down another man’s throat at the Good Samaritan Haven last month.
William F. Flibotte Jr., 30, has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault. Flibotte pleaded not guilty to the charge on April 13. He is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison because the state has added a habitual offender enhancement to the charge. Flibotte has multiple felony convictions, including three convictions for armed robbery in New Hampshire in 2014 where a knife was involved. He was reportedly released from the prison in Concord, New Hampshire, in July.
According to court records for the aggravated assault charge he now faces, Flibotte was dropped off at the Good Samaritan shelter on April 12. He was reportedly found by police at a friend’s home in Sharon and given a courtesy ride to Barre.
Police said a short while after he was dropped off, those at the shelter found Flibotte attacking another man there. One witness reported she saw Flibotte’s hand down the victim’s throat. Police said the victim’s bed was covered in blood and the victim was bleeding both from a scratch on his neck and from his mouth.
The victim, who was asleep when he was allegedly attacked, reported it felt like Flibotte was trying to rip his throat out. Flibotte and the victim reported they had never met before this incident took place.
The state filed a motion asking that Flibotte be held without bail while the case against him is pending, given his lack of ties to the state, his lengthy criminal history and this apparently random attack.
A hearing was held on that motion on April 26 in Washington County criminal court in Barre.
In what appeared to be an unusual move, Flibotte’s attorney, Ember Tilton, had Flibotte testify and submitted two letters from Flibotte into the record, which were essentially confessions to the assault. Tilton said his client intends to plead guilty to the charge. He said he wasn’t contesting the state’s evidence against Flibotte, but the defense attorney wanted Judge Kevin Griffin to exercise his discretion and release Flibotte so that he can receive mental health treatment.
One of the letters was for the victim, where Flibotte apologized for what he did and stated he did not intend to hurt the victim. The second letter was to the judge, stating Flibotte was seeking punishment for his actions. He wrote he was not in his right mind at the time of the assault and he felt, “like a demon (hypnotized) me or possessed my body.”
Flibotte testified that he doesn’t remember the beginning of the assault. He said he may have blacked out and stopped the attack once he realized what he was doing, and that a staff member and a resident of the shelter were trying to pull him off the victim.
He testified that someone told him to attack the victim, but he couldn’t recall who.
Flibotte reported while in prison in New Hampshire, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, social anxiety and bipolar disorder. He also reported he suffers from mild schizophrenia.
Tilton said at last month’s hearing he wasn’t quite sure what he was requesting, but he wanted the judge to release Flibotte on conditions so he could seek treatment. The defense attorney reported a friend of Flibotte’s in White River Junction has offered Flibotte a temporary place to stay.
Tilton said he wasn’t familiar with all the possible treatment avenues for Flibotte and deferred to the judge, who may have more information about available programs to address Flibotte’s needs. He said while this was a dangerous situation, given Flibotte’s actions, this is a case where Flibotte’s mental health needs aren’t being addressed, and they should be.
In his decision filed on Tuesday, Judge Griffin granted the state’s motion to hold Flibotte without bail.
The judge said in the decision, “Though the risk of flight is great, the risk to the community is greater.”
Judge Griffin said Flibotte’s testimony at the hearing “was confusing and at times incoherent.” The judge said in Flibotte’s letter to the victim, Flibotte cited his own struggles with substance use. But in his letter to the judge, he cited being hypnotized by a demon. The judge said Flibotte stated he doesn’t recall parts of the assault, but does remember holding the victim by the neck and being unable to stop the assault.
Judge Griffin said Flibotte reported he stopped taking medication once he was released from prison. The judge also noted Flibotte’s friend willing to house him temporarily in White River Junction is his only tie to the state.
“The nature and circumstances of the crime are brutal and disturbing. The bail statute permits the Court to consider recent history of actual violence or threats of violence as bearing on the character and mental condition of the accused. If Defendant’s claims of mental illness are credible, he stopped taking medications to address the illnesses once he was released from prison. During the past ten months, he never sought treatment to address mental health, substance use, or violence issues. These factors weigh heavily against release. The Court lacks confidence, given the record before it, that conditions of release can mitigate the risk of flight or protect the community if Defendant is released,” the judge wrote.
Evaluations of competency and sanity for Flibotte have been ordered in the case.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.