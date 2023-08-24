BARRE — Citing “a sparse factual record,” a judge has dismissed a felony obstruction of justice charge a Barre Town woman had been facing in a child sex abuse case, where police said the woman tried to get her child to recant the child’s statement.

Samantha Davis-Hiscock, 38, had been facing the felony obstruction charge in Washington County criminal court in Barre. Davis-Hiscock pleaded not guilty to the charge in September 2022.

