BARRE — Citing “a sparse factual record,” a judge has dismissed a felony obstruction of justice charge a Barre Town woman had been facing in a child sex abuse case, where police said the woman tried to get her child to recant the child’s statement.
Samantha Davis-Hiscock, 38, had been facing the felony obstruction charge in Washington County criminal court in Barre. Davis-Hiscock pleaded not guilty to the charge in September 2022.
Her husband, Benjamin E. Hiscock, 42, pleaded not guilty in April 2022 to felony counts of aggravated repeated sexual assault on a child younger than the age of 16, sexual assault on a victim younger than 13 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. If convicted, Hiscock faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, with the aggravated sexual assault charge carrying a mandatory minimum of 25 years.
During a hearing earlier this month, Hiscock's attorney, Dan Sedon, reported that case is expected to go to trial in April.
According to court records, a student told a school worker she had been sexually abused. Police said the victim reported the abuse by Hiscock started when she was 7 years old and continued until she was about 12 or 13 years old. Police said the victim reported the abuse stopped when she started to become sexually active with others.
After Hiscock was arraigned last year, police said they were told that the family was in the process of emancipating the victim so that she could leave the home. Investigators were told Davis-Hiscock would only sign the emancipation paperwork if the victim withdrew her statement against Hiscock, according to court records.
Police said a witness reported she was told by Davis-Hiscock that the mother would only sign the paperwork if the victim could make the case go away.
The victim reported Davis-Hiscock didn’t directly say she wouldn’t sign the paperwork, but implied she would if the victim would say she was lying about the assaults, according to court records.
Robert Sheftman, Davis-Hiscock's attorney, filed a motion asking for the dismissal of the obstruction charge because of a lack of evidence to support the charge.
A hearing was held on that motion earlier this month, in which Sheftman noted the strongest piece of evidence the state had in the case was a message from Davis-Hiscock to the victim where the mother said, “If you don’t want to be there, then fine, do the right thing, and I’ll let you go. Don’t destroy people’s lives just because you hate me.”
The defense attorney argued “the right thing” in this context meant to tell the truth, because it is Davis-Hiscock's position that the victim is lying about the abuse she suffered from Hiscock.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly argued what Davis-Hiscock did is equivalent to a bribe. The prosecutor said the mother offered to do something for the victim in exchange for the victim changing her statement.
In support of the charge, Donnelly filed a sworn statement from a witness and an affidavit from police. Donnelly and Sheftman agreed only the non-hearsay portions of those pieces of evidence could be considered for the motion. No testimony was taken during the hearing, nor was a sworn statement from the victim submitted.
Four days after the motion hearing, Judge Kevin Griffin issued a four-page decision dismissing the obstruction charge. The judge said his decision, “is limited to the sparse factual record presented by the State.”
The judge said the statement from the witness talked about an exchange outside Davis-Hiscock's home, where Davis-Hiscock told the witness if the victim recants her statement against Hiscock, then the mother had the emancipation paperwork ready to be signed. The witness reported the victim overheard this conversation and said, “You want me to take my statement back?”
The judge said the state's argument is this exchange, overheard by the victim, amounted to a bribe.
“The record falls well short of establishing the state's theory,” the judge wrote.
Judge Griffin said the statements by Davis-Hiscock to the witness were made outside the home, and Davis-Hiscock never asked the witness to relay the statements to the victim. He said the record lacks information about what impact Davis-Hiscock's statements had on the victim, nor is there a record establishing that the due administration of justice was impeded or obstructed by Davis-Hiscock's statements. The judge said the conversation with the witness, along with the messages submitted by the state, “evince Defendant's belief that (the victim's) allegations against Mr. Hiscock are false.”
Donnelly said in a brief interview Wednesday the state didn't have the victim testify in the hearing nor did it submit a sworn statement from her because she is a minor. The prosecutor said the state is trying to reduce the trauma that she is dealing with.
During the motion hearing, the judge said the state would have the ability to refile the case with more evidence if he decided to dismiss the charge. Donnelly said Wednesday her office has not made a decision yet on whether to refile the case.
Sheftman did not respond to a request for comment for this article.