BARRE — A judge has dismissed a contempt of court charge an activist had faced for refusing to disclose their sources of information about the disappearance of Ralph “Rizz” Jean-Marie, saying the activist was acting as a journalist and protected from such a charge under the state’s shield law.
Lee Morrigan, 36, of Burlington, had been facing a contempt of court charge in Washington County criminal court in Barre. Morrigan uses they/them pronouns.
Morrigan has been an outspoken critic of the investigation into the disappearance of Jean-Marie, a 38-year-old Black man who was last seen at The Hollow Inn in April 2020.
Supporters of Jean-Marie have said they believe more hasn’t been done to find him because of the color of his skin and his lower economic status. Police have denied race having any impact on the investigation.
Morrigan attended a news conference held at the inn in April to mark the one-year anniversary of Jean-Marie’s disappearance. They became confrontational with Barre City Police Chief Tim Bombardier at the news conference about surveillance footage from the motel that might have shown what happened to Jean-Marie. Bombardier wouldn’t confirm or deny the existence of the footage, but Morrigan said they have sources confirming it exists.
Morrigan refused to talk to investigators about the footage so they were served with a subpoena for an inquest hearing in May, which is a confidential court process involving an active investigation.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault and Judge Mary Morrissey compelled Morrigan at the hearing to reveal the two sources who told them about the footage and Morrigan refused. Morrigan said they have never seen the footage and police are supposed to have it so they don’t understand why Thibault is so determined to find out their sources. They said at the inquest hearing they did not want to disclose who the sources were out of fear that police could retaliate against those sources.
Thibault had said investigators want to know if there are sources of information out there that they don’t know about.
Thibault had been asking the judge to give Morrigan a sentence of one to two days to serve and a $500 fine for refusing to cooperate with the court process. He said there have been multiple rumors and unfounded reports about Jean-Marie’s disappearance, to the point that he believes people are trying to obstruct the investigation, and he didn’t want to send the message that people don’t have to cooperate when called in to court.
Morrigan’s attorney, Avi Springer, filed documents with the court arguing Morrigan can’t be compelled to divulge their sources of information because they were working on a documentary at the time they learned that information so they are protected under the state’s shield law. The law protects journalists from being compelled by courts to disclose their sources. Springer said Morrigan had not used that argument during the inquest hearing in May because they were no longer part of the documentary at that point and didn’t think to bring it up.
The documentary crew recently were heard on J.D. Green’s “Aired Out” podcast during which they downplayed Morrigan’s involvement in the film’s production. But Springer submitted to the court Facebook messages between Morrigan and Anthony Marques, a member of the documentary crew, which showed the pair having discussions about people to interview, when those interviews would take place and the promotion of a trailer for the documentary, among other related topics. Marques is also known as Anthony Bathalon. The messages show the pair had a falling out in April, with Morrigan saying they would withdraw from the project.
Thibault conceded at a hearing two weeks ago that with these messages, Morrigan is likely protected under the state’s shield law. He took issue with the state’s broad definition of a journalist, which is defined as “an individual or organization engaging in journalism or assisting an individual or organization engaging in journalism at the time the news or information sought to be compelled … was obtained.” Thibault said the definition is so broad that anyone picking up a camera or making a TikTok video could be considered a journalist if they record something of interest to a particular case.
Thibault told the court he didn’t want to dismiss the charge because it would “send the wrong message,” but said the judge could dismiss it.
Morrissey issued a 6½-page decision Monday doing just that.
In her decision, the judge said the messages Springer submitted clearly showed Morrigan “was an active participant in both investigating leads and coordinating the production of a documentary directly related to Mr. Jean-Marie’s disappearance. As a participant in the project, Defendant collaborated with the producer of the film, Anthony Marques, on a number of issues over a significant period of time, including having direct contact with interviewees, coordinating interviews and production sites, and reviewing footage of videos.”
Because of this, the judge said Morrigan was acting as a journalist, as defined under state law, and protected under the state’s shield law.
Morrigan said Monday they were happy with the judge’s decision. They said the decision “clarifies some misinformation” that’s been put out publicly about their involvement in the documentary.
Morrigan thanked Thibault, which was a bit tongue-in-cheek, because they said going through this has made them a better activist because they have a better sense of how the court process works now and the “crushing weight of the legal system” they experienced by potentially being held for not giving information.
“Law enforcement does not get to act with impunity,” Morrigan said. “I feel like this has really strengthened my resolve in that, strengthened my conviction to stand up for what I believe in and to call out inappropriate and insufficient behavior by law enforcement.”
They didn’t have any details to share publicly, but Morrigan said they are still working on ways to bring more awareness to Jean-Marie’s disappearance.
Thibault said Tuesday the judge’s decision was expected. He again brought up his issues with the state’s broad definition of journalist, but said the court made the right decision in applying the law.
“That said, I’m still incredibly disappointed in having to go through this process,” he said.
He said the rule of law would quickly collapse in Washington County and in the state if prosecutors such as himself sat back and did nothing when people called in to court refused to testify or provide information when compelled by a judge.
Thibault questioned Morrigan’s desire to find out the truth of what happened to Jean-Marie because their actions in refusing to disclose their sources of information “have not gotten us any closer to that.”
Anyone with information about Jean-Marie’s disappearance, or his location, is asked to call Barre City police at 802-476-6613. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the location of Jean-Marie and those responsible for his disappearance. Anonymous tips can also be made by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or at new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us to submit an anonymous tip online.
