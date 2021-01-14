BURLINGTON — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit the American Highland Cattle Association had been facing related to allegations members there have filed baseless ethics violations against a Plainfield farm that have hurt its business.
Ray Shatney and Janet Steward have won numerous awards showing their grass-fed cattle, which they also sell. They were named the U.S. Small Business Association’s Vermont Family-owned Business of the Year in 2016.
The pair have been long-time members of the association and have held positions within the association in the past. They filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Burlington in April 2020 against the association saying members have filed bogus ethics violations in an attempt to ruin their reputation.
According to the lawsuit, a former president, who was not a defendant in the suit and is still active in the association, is one of the main instigators in the harassment. The suit said two ethics violations were filed against Shatney and Steward, and they were ultimately exonerated by the association.
The process was supposed to be confidential, but the couple said officials at the association leaked the complaints to other members that caused them to see Shatney and Steward as unethical. Members then stopped buying from them, according to the lawsuit.
The pair want to be able to show and sell their livestock without fear of retaliation or harassment by the association or its members, according to Robin Freeman, the attorney representing them.
Meredith Lasna, an attorney who represents the association, had a filed a motion asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed. Part of her argument stated the federal court in Vermont does not have jurisdiction in the case because while there are members of the association in Vermont, the association itself does not do business in the state.
Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy agreed with that argument and dismissed the suit, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
Freeman said in an email Thursday, “The Court did not discuss the merits of the claims in any way but dismissed the Complaint solely upon a procedural issue when it held that the Association could not be sued in Vermont for its actions against a Vermont member. We believe strongly that the Court erred in its decision and applied the law incorrectly to this case. Furthermore, the Court’s rationale would severely curtail the ability of any member nationwide to hold the Association accountable for actions it takes against its own members. Janet and Ray are considering every legal option available to them and will proceed in furtherance of their claims at the appropriate time.”
Lasna did not return a request for comment.
