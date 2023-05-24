BENNINGTON — A superior court judge has dismissed a simple assault charge against a veteran state trooper after ruling the Vermont Attorney’s General’s Office was involved in misconduct by failing to turn over documents to the defense until the eve of the trial.

Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady also ruled the Attorney General’s Office cannot refile the misdemeanor charge against State Trooper Robert Zink, who has been on an unpaid leave for two years waiting to have his day in court.

